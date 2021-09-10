CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Former Mississippi prosecutor dies after traffic accident

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former district attorney in Mississippi’s largest county has died after being injured in a car crash earlier this month.

Robert Shuler Smith was hospitalized at the University of Mississippi Medical Center since a Sept. 3 accident in Jackson. Smith, the former district attorney for Hinds County, had been driving in heavy rain when another vehicle hit his car.

Smith’s law partner, Terris Harris, told WAPT-TV he passed away Friday after being critically injured.

Smith served 12 years as district attorney, then ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2019. Since leaving office, he has been running the Cochran law firm in Jackson.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Pilot killed as small plane crashes while taking off in Ohio

WADSWORTH, Ohio (AP) — The pilot of a small aircraft died when the plane he was flying crashed as it was departing from an Ohio airport in the evening on Saturday. Robert Taylor, 64, was taking off from the Wadsworth Municipal Airport when the nose of the plane hit the runway, causing the plane to flip over and catch on fire, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a statement.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

573K+
Followers
315K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy