Former Mississippi prosecutor dies after traffic accident

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former district attorney in Mississippi’s largest county has died after being injured in a car crash earlier this month.

Robert Shuler Smith was hospitalized at the University of Mississippi Medical Center since a Sept. 3 accident in Jackson. Smith, the former district attorney for Hinds County, had been driving in heavy rain when another vehicle hit his car.

Smith’s law partner, Terris Harris, told WAPT-TV he passed away Friday after being critically injured.

Smith served 12 years as district attorney, then ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2019. Since leaving office, he has been running the Cochran law firm in Jackson.