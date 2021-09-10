CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leaked: here is Ikea’s second-gen Sonos speaker lamp

By David Flynn
executivetraveller.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIkea's second-generation Symfonisk table lamp speaker will get an updated design plus swappable lampshades, according to a Ikea brochure which appears to have been accidentally published on the furniture giant's Portuguese website. The document details the Ikea-Sonos collaboration Symfonisk family, but shows a new lamp speaker alongside the original bookshelf...

