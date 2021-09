You did not predict, before the 2021 season began, that the Giants would be in first place in the NL West with 90 wins in mid-September. (Seriously, you didn’t. No one did.) Plus, this will be “reunion weekend” for three former Cubs: Kris Bryant, Tommy La Stella and José Quintana. I’d expect a tribute video to Bryant to be played for fans at Wrigley before Friday’s game.