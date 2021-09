The Highest-Paid NFL Players Who Aren’t Quarterbacks

Ask even the most casual observer of football who the most important player on the team is and you'll get the same answer: quarterback. However, ask them to rattle off the next one and you'll suddenly find wildly divergent opinions. A workhorse running back? A sure-handed receiver? A defensive end to get at the opponent's quarterback? Or a left tackle to protect your own?

Find Out: The 25 Richest NFL Team Owners

Learn More: 27 Richest No. 1 NFL Draft Picks

Aside from the quarterback, there's no consensus on which position is the most essential. The right player at the right position can make or break a game, but depending on the game, that can be just about any position.

There is, however, one way to get a good measure as to just how valuable a player is to his team. Player salaries in today's NFL are determined after hundreds of hours of careful scouting and statistical analysis, and those getting paid the biggest bucks are game-changers at a team's position of need.

Whoa: The Biggest Bargain on Every NFL Roster

Making Bank: Which NFL Hall of Famer Has the Highest Net Worth?

To better illustrate this, GOBankingRates compiled the 50 highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the NFL. By perusing which positions pop up the most often, you can also get a better sense of the ones that matter the most to the people making decisions for NFL teams.

Check out which non-quarterbacks are making the most.

Last updated: Sep. 14, 2021

Frank Clark

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs Position: Defensive end

Defensive end 2021 Base Salary: $18,500,000

$18,500,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: $5,200,000

$5,200,000 2021 Roster Bonus: N/A

N/A 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: $2,100,000

2021 Cap Hit: $25,800,000

Check Out: How Much Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Other QBs Make Per Career TD Thrown

DeMarcus Lawrence

Team: Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys Position: Defensive end

Defensive end 2021 Base Salary: $17,000,000

$17,000,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: $5,000,000

$5,000,000 2021 Roster Bonus: N/A

N/A 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: $3,000,000

2021 Cap Hit: $25,000,000

Ouch: 13 NFL Players Who Lost Millions

Fletcher Cox

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles Position: Defensive tackle

Defensive tackle 2021 Base Salary: $15,000,000

$15,000,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: N/A

N/A 2021 Roster Bonus: $1,000,000

$1,000,000 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: $7,880,000

2021 Cap Hit: $23,880,000

So Rich: Here’s How Rich Every NFL Team Is

Von Miller

Team: Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos Position: Outside linebacker

Outside linebacker 2021 Base Salary: $17,500,000

$17,500,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay : N/A

N/A 2021 Roster Bonus: N/A

N/A 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: $4,725,000

2021 Cap Hit: $22,225,000

Money Smart: The 5 Best NFL Players When It Comes to Money

Amari Cooper

Team: Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys Position: WR

WR 2021 Base Salary: $20,000,000

$20,000,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: $2,000,000

$2,000,000 2021 Roster Bonus: N/A

N/A 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

2021 Cap Hit: $22,000,000

Chandler Jones

Team: Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals Position: Outside linebacker

Outside linebacker 2021 Base Salary: $15,500,000

$15,500,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: $3,000,000

$3,000,000 2021 Roster Bonus: N/A

N/A 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: $2,333,334

2021 Cap Hit: $20,833,334

Grady Jarrett

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons Position: Defensive tackle

Defensive tackle 2021 Base Salary: $13,500,000

$13,500,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: $4,500,000

$4,500,000 2021 Roster Bonus: N/A

N/A 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: $2,833,000

2021 Cap Hit: $20,833,000

Joey Bosa

Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers Position: Defensive end

Defensive end 2021 Base Salary: $13,750,000

$13,750,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: $7,000,000

$7,000,000 2021 Roster Bonus: N/A

N/A 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

2021 Cap Hit: $20,750,000

Trey Flowers

Team: Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Position: Defensive end

Defensive end 2021 Base Salary: $14,375,000

$14,375,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: $5,614,000

$5,614,000 2021 Roster Bonus: N/A

N/A 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

2021 Cap Hit: $19,989,000

D.J. Humphries

Team: Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals Position: Left tackle

Left tackle 2021 Base Salary: $15,100,000

$15,100,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: $800,000

$800,000 2021 Roster Bonus: $500,000

$500,000 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: $3,530,000

2021 Cap Hit: $19,930,000

Tyrann Mathieu

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs Position: Free safety

Free safety 2021 Base Salary: $14,550,000

$14,550,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: $4,933,334

$4,933,334 2021 Roster Bonus: N/A

N/A 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: $250,000

2021 Cap Hit: $19,733,334

Brandon Scherff

Team: Washington Football Team

Washington Football Team Position: Guard

Guard 2021 Base Salary: $18,036,000

$18,036,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: N/A

N/A 2021 Roster Bonus: N/A

N/A 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

2021 Cap Hit: $18,036,000

Allen Robinson

Team: Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears Position: Wide receiver

Wide receiver 2021 Base Salary: $17,880,000

$17,880,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: N/A

N/A 2021 Roster Bonus: N/A

N/A 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: $100,000

2021 Cap Hit: $17,980,000

Bobby Wagner

Team: Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Position: Inside linebacker

Inside linebacker 2021 Base Salary: $13,150,000

$13,150,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: $3,750,000

$3,750,000 2021 Roster Bonus: $235,294

$235,294 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

2021 Cap Hit: $17,135,294

DeForest Buckner

Team: Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts Position: Defensive tackle

Defensive tackle 2021 Base Salary: $1,000,000

$1,000,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: N/A

N/A 2021 Roster Bonus: $16,000,000

$16,000,000 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

2021 Cap Hit: $17,000,000

Landon Collins

Team: Washington Football Team

Washington Football Team Position: Strong safety

Strong safety 2021 Base Salary: $12,500,000

$12,500,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: $3,000,000

$3,000,000 2021 Roster Bonus: $218,750

$218,750 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: $1,200,000

2021 Cap Hit: $16,918,750

Davante Adams

Team: Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers Position: Wide receiver

Wide receiver 2021 Base Salary: $12,250,000

$12,250,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: $3,600,000

$3,600,000 2021 Roster Bonus: $437,500

$437,500 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: $500,000

2021 Cap Hit: $16,787,500

Mike Evans

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Position: Wide receiver

Wide receiver 2021 Base Salary: $12,250,000

$12,250,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: N/A

N/A 2021 Roster Bonus: N/A

N/A 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: $4,387,500

2021 Cap Hit: $16,637,500

Stephon Gilmore

Team: New England Patriots

New England Patriots Position: CB

CB 2021 Base Salary: $7,000,000

$7,000,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: $3,600,000

$3,600,000 2021 Roster Bonus: $735,286

$735,286 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: $4,930,309

2021 Cap Hit: $16,100,000

Byron Jones

Team: Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Position: Cornerback

Cornerback 2021 Base Salary: $14,000,000

$14,000,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: $2,100,000

$2,100,000 2021 Roster Bonus: N/A

N/A 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

2021 Cap Hit: $16,100,000

Chris Godwin

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Position: Wide receiver

Wide receiver 2021 Base Salary: $15,983,000

$15,983,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: N/A

N/A 2021 Roster Bonus: N/A

N/A 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

2021 Cap Hit: $15,983,000

Tyreek Hill

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs Position: Wide receiver

Wide receiver 2021 Base Salary: $990,000

$990,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: $1,450,000

$1,450,000 2021 Roster Bonus: $11,885,500

$11,885,500 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: $1,525,000

2021 Cap Hit: $15,850,500

Trae Waynes

Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Position: Cornerback

Cornerback 2021 Base Salary: $8,400,000

$8,400,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: $5,000,000

$5,000,000 2021 Roster Bonus: $2,000,000

$2,000,000 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: $400,000

2021 Cap Hit: $15,800,000

Odell Beckham Jr.

Team: Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns Position: Wide receiver

Wide receiver 2021 Base Salary: $14,500,000

$14,500,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: N/A

N/A 2021 Roster Bonus: $1,000,000

$1,000,000 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: $250,000

2021 Cap Hit: $15,750,000

Keenan Allen

Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers Position: Wide receiver

Wide receiver 2021 Base Salary: $13,000,000

$13,000,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: $2,700,000

$2,700,000 2021 Roster Bonus: N/A

N/A 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

2021 Cap Hit: $15,700,000

Mike Williams

Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers Position: Wide receiver

Wide receiver 2021 Base Salary: $15,680,000

$15,680,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: N/A

N/A 2021 Roster Bonus: N/A

N/A 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

2021 Cap Hit: $15,680,000

Joe Haden

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers Position: Cornerback

Cornerback 2021 Base Salary: $7,000,000

$7,000,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: $5,600,000

$5,600,000 2021 Roster Bonus: N/A

N/A 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: $2,975,000

2021 Cap Hit: $15,575,000

Julio Jones

Team: Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans Position: Wide receiver

Wide receiver 2021 Base Salary: $15,300,000

$15,300,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: N/A

N/A 2021 Roster Bonus: N/A

N/A 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

2021 Cap Hit: $15,300,000

Ronnie Stanley

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens Position: Tackle

Tackle 2021 Base Salary: $7,500,000

$7,500,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: $4,500,000

$4,500,000 2021 Roster Bonus: N/A

N/A 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: $3,250,000

2021 Cap Hit: $15,250,000

Xavien Howard

Team: Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Position: Cornerback

Cornerback 2021 Base Salary: $12,075,000

$12,075,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: $1,400,000

$1,400,000 2021 Roster Bonus: $710,294

$710,294 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: $1,000,000

2021 Cap Hit: $15,185,294

Kevin Byard

Team: Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans Position: Free safety

Free safety 2021 Base Salary: $11,200,000

$11,200,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: $1,800,000

$1,800,000 2021 Roster Bonus: $500,000

$500,000 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: $1,538,000

2021 Cap Hit: $15,038,000

Andrew Norwell

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars Position: Guard

Guard 2021 Base Salary: $12,000,000

$12,000,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: $3,000,000

$3,000,000 2021 Roster Bonus: N/A

N/A 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

2021 Cap Hit: $15,000,000

Jarvis Landry

Team: Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns Position: Wide receiver

Wide receiver 2021 Base Salary: $12,500,000

$12,500,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: $1,500,000

$1,500,000 2021 Roster Bonus: $661,765

$661,765 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: $50,000

2021 Cap Hit: $14,711,765

Robert Quinn

Team: Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears Position: Outside linebacker

Outside linebacker 2021 Base Salary: $11,500,000

$11,500,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: $3,100,000

$3,100,000 2021 Roster Bonus: $100,000

$100,000 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

2021 Cap Hit: $14,700,000

Ryan Kelly

Team: Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts Position: Cornerback

Cornerback 2021 Base Salary: $10,000,000

$10,000,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: N/A

N/A 2021 Roster Bonus: $4,650,000

$4,650,000 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

2021 Cap Hit: $14,650,000

Khalil Mack

Team: Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears Position: Outside linebacker

Outside linebacker 2021 Base Salary: $2,046,000

$2,046,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: $6,800,000

$6,800,000 2021 Roster Bonus: N/A

N/A 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: $5,800,000

2021 Cap Hit: $14,646,000

Aaron Donald

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams Position: Defensive tackle

Defensive tackle 2021 Base Salary: $1,892,000

$1,892,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: $8,000,000

$8,000,000 2021 Roster Bonus: N/A

N/A 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: $4,500,000

2021 Cap Hit: $14,392,000

Carl Lawson

Team: New York Jets

New York Jets Position: Defensive end

Defensive end 2021 Base Salary: $6,200,000

$6,200,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: $333,333

$333,333 2021 Roster Bonus: $7,800,000

$7,800,000 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

2021 Cap Hit: $14,333,333

Za'Darius Smith

Team: Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers Position: Outside linebacker

Outside linebacker 2021 Base Salary: $990,000

$990,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: $5,000,000

$5,000,000 2021 Roster Bonus: N/A

N/A 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: $8,130,000

2021 Cap Hit: $14,120,000

Cam Robinson

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars Position: Left tackle

Left tackle 2021 Base Salary: $13,754,000

$13,754,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: N/A

N/A 2021 Roster Bonus: N/A

N/A 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

2021 Cap Hit: $13,754,000

D.J. Reader

Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Position: Defensive tackle

Defensive tackle 2021 Base Salary: $4,300,000

$4,300,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: $4,062,500

$4,062,500 2021 Roster Bonus: $5,000,000

$5,000,000 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: $200,000

2021 Cap Hit: $13,562,500

Derrick Henry

Team: Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans Position: Running back

Running back 2021 Base Salary: $10,500,000

$10,500,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: $3,000,000

$3,000,000 2021 Roster Bonus: N/A

N/A 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

2021 Cap Hit: $13,500,000

Kolton Miller

Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders Position: Left tackle

Left tackle 2021 Base Salary: $9,500,000

$9,500,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: $1,969,333

$1,969,333 2021 Roster Bonus: $2,000,000

$2,000,000 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

2021 Cap Hit: $13,469,333

Taylor Lewan

Team: Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans Position: Left tackle

Left tackle 2021 Base Salary: $11,600,000

$11,600,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: $1,793,971

$1,793,971 2021 Roster Bonus: N/A

N/A 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

2021 Cap Hit: $13,393,971

Danielle Hunter

Team: Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings Position: Defensive end

Defensive end 2021 Base Salary: $7,150,000

$7,150,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: $300,000

$300,000 2021 Roster Bonus: N/A

N/A 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: $3,220,000

2021 Cap Hit: $13,370,000

Duane Brown

Team: Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Position: Left tackle

Left tackle 2021 Base Salary: $10,000,000

$10,000,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: $2,000,000

$2,000,000 2021 Roster Bonus: $941,176

$941,176 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: $350,000

2021 Cap Hit: $13,291,176

James Bradberry

Team: New York Giants

New York Giants Position: Cornerback

Cornerback 2021 Base Salary: $5,900,000

$5,900,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: $3,000,000

$3,000,000 2021 Roster Bonus: N/A

N/A 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: $4,100,000

2021 Cap Hit: $13,250,000

Kendall Fuller

Team: Washington Football Team

Washington Football Team Position: Cornerback

Cornerback 2021 Base Salary: $10,000,000

$10,000,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: $3,125,000

$3,125,000 2021 Roster Bonus: N/A

N/A 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

2021 Cap Hit: $13,125,000

Jack Conklin

Team: Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns Position: Right tackle

Right tackle 2021 Base Salary: $10,000,000

$10,000,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: $3,000,000

$3,000,000 2021 Roster Bonus: N/A

N/A 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

2021 Cap Hit: $13,000,000

Yannick Ngakoue

Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders Position: Defensive end

Defensive end 2021 Base Salary: $13,000,000

$13,000,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: N/A

N/A 2021 Roster Bonus: N/A

N/A 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: N/A

2021 Cap Hit: $13,000,000

Calais Campbell

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens Position: Defensive end

Defensive end 2021 Base Salary: $2,000,000

$2,000,000 2021 Signing Bonus Pay: $5,000,000

$5,000,000 2021 Roster Bonus: N/A

N/A 2021 Miscellaneous Pay: $6,000,000

2021 Cap Hit: $13,000,000

More From GOBankingRates

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to determine the 50 highest-paid NFL players who aren't quarterbacks, GOBankingRates used Spotrac's NFL salary rankings took the 50 players with the highest cap hit for the 2021 season and ranked them from highest to lowest total cap hit. For the top 50 highest paid non-quarterbacks GOBankingRates also found (where applicable) each players 2021 base salary, 2021 signing bonuses, 2021 roster bonuses, and 2021 miscellaneous pay including restructuring, contract incentives, and workout bonuses. All data was collected and is up to date as of August 30, 2021.

Photo Note: All images are for representational purposes only and may not represent the player's current team.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : The Highest-Paid NFL Players Who Aren’t Quarterbacks