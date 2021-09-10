Now Beer This: The Lingo

We all love to have a sense of belonging to a community, especially if the community itself is special. The beer and brewing community is pretty darn spiffy if you ask me. I mean, think about it: You’re talking about thousands of people who love beer enough to make it a huge part of their lives, if not their career. And beer is a binder, it brings people together. When was the last time you were drinking beer and everyone around you sucked? Probably never. So if you’re wanting to feel like you belong to a community, the beer community is a good one to get into.