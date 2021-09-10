CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

What You Need To Know About Insuring an Electric Car

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MiHUY_0bsWtN0e00

Everyone knows that EVs don’t take gas and that it’s cheaper to charge a battery than it is to fill a tank. It’s no secret that EVs cost less to maintain and that they don’t break down as much because they have far fewer moving parts. But gas and maintenance are only two of the three big components that factor into the cost of long-term ownership.

See: What Percentage of Your Income Should Go Toward Auto Loan Payments?
Explore: 25 Sneaky Car Dealership Tricks To Avoid at All Costs

The third is insurance.

If you’re considering an EV, you probably know about the tax credits, the environmental benefits and the incredible range of modern batteries. But how much do you really know about the insurance that you’re required to buy in order to get your clean, quiet EV on the road? Here’s what you need to know before you decide.

Check Out: 50 Most Environmentally Friendly and Affordable Vehicles

As Goes the MSRP, So Go Your Monthly Premiums

Generally, it costs more to insure vehicles that are more expensive to buy, according to Progressive, a fact that doesn’t change with a leap from gas to electric. Kelley Blue Book reports that the average cost of a new 2021 EV is $51,532. That’s more than $11,000 higher than the average full-size gas car and approaching $30,000 more than the average gas-powered compact car.

You might recoup a nice chunk of that difference through tax credits and lower long-term ownership costs associated with fuel and maintenance. But upfront, yes, the higher average cost of EVs will likely call for higher monthly insurance premiums because expensive cars cost more to repair and replace.

As Edmunds points out, however, there’s no rule saying you have to buy the segment average. EVs like the Mini Cooper SE, the Nissan Leaf and the Hyundai Ioniq Electric all start in the low-$30,000s.

Go Green: Electric Vehicles Are About to Be Cheaper Than Gas Cars

It’s Not Just the MSRP — EVs Have Costly Components, Too

EVs sustain damage more easily than gas-powered vehicles, they cost more to repair on average and their critical components can be as expensive as some cars. For example, if a Chevy Bolt gets into a fender bender that damages its battery pack, the insurance company would have to shell out “well in excess of $15,000” to replace it, not including labor, according to MyEV. All that for a crash that would have likely resulted in minimal damage for a gas car.

According to Forbes, the low maintenance costs that make EVs so cheap to own in the long-term can cut both ways. EVs break down less frequently because they have fewer moving parts. The tradeoff is that many of an EV’s parts must therefore perform multiple functions that affect multiple systems. Not only are those components themselves more expensive to replace, but since they’re so complex, they’re often harder and more time-consuming to fix or install, which drives up the cost of labor.

Insurers factor all of those costs into the price of their monthly premiums.

Take a Look: 30 Cars Worth Splurging On

So, How Much Can I Expect To Pay?

According to AAA, these are the annual rates that the average driver can expect to pay for full coverage across the following vehicle categories:

  • Small SUV: $1,087
  • Small sedan: $1,342
  • Electric vehicle: $1,227

Many factors influence insurance rates, however, beyond just the car’s MSRP. A red convertible two-seater sports car, for example, might cost more to insure than a similarly priced family minivan. Even the brand can impact the rate. For example, it costs an average of $4,539 to insure a Tesla, according to Car and Driver.

Find: 25 Ways To Score a Good Deal on a Car Out of State

All the Other Rules Still Apply

According to Forbes, your premiums are as much or more about the driver as they are about the car — and that holds true both with EVs and gas-burning vehicles. Factors that might swing your monthly premiums up or down are:

  • Your age
  • Where you live
  • How many miles you drive
  • Your driving record, including accidents and citations

Keep in mind that just as with gas cars, shopping around for insurance policies can save you big money if you’re thinking of going electric. It’s worth taking the extra time and effort to compare carriers and policies if it saves you money. You’ll do even better if you find an EV-friendly insurer in the process. Companies like Liberty Mutual, for example, actually offer discounted rates for drivers who buy EVs.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: Sept. 10, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : What You Need To Know About Insuring an Electric Car

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

This electric car just drove 445 miles on a single charge and it wasn’t a Tesla

Lucid Motors is a company you might want to keep an eye on. They’re an upcoming electric car company that’s looking to compete directly with Tesla. And with news like this is, it’s pretty obvious that they’re looking to make a splash. The company’s first production vehicle, the Lucid Air...
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

Is the Electric Vehicle Future Going Up in Flames?

Some Chevrolet Bolt buyers are seeking buybacks, even as General Motors continues to work on manufacturing updates with its battery supplier LG Chem, according to a report by the Detroit Free Press. The furor comes due to the risk of fires, as nearly a dozen Bolts have caught fire while parked due to faulty batteries.
CARS
New Haven Register

The first electric pickup is ready and it is not from Tesla

“After months of building pre-production cars, this morning our first customer vehicle rolled off our production line in Normal [Illinois]! The collective efforts of our team have made this moment possible. I can't wait to put them in the hands of our customers! ”He said. This fact places the startup...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#Electric Cars#Insurance Premiums#Progressive#Evs#Nissan#Hyundai#Ioniq Electric#Costly Components#Chevy#Myev#Car And Driver#Liberty Mutual#Ui
SFGate

In Two Years, This Truck Brand Went From 21st to 1st in JD Power Quality Rankings

Every year, market research firm J.D. Power releases something called the Initial Quality Study. It’s one way of demonstrating the caliber of brand-new, off-the-lot vehicles from top automakers by measuring how many problems drivers experience during the first 90 days of ownership. Some brands are consistently near the top (in the last decade, Lexus has only fallen out of the top 10 twice and below the industry average once), others are consistently near the bottom (like Land Rover, which came in 27th out of 32 this year and is infamous for quality control issues).
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Costco
GOBankingRates

These 20 Cars Cost the Most To Maintain

If you're in the market for a new car, keep in mind that sticker prices don't include the cost of gas mileage -- or maintenance. Sometimes a set of wheels with a modest price tag can be among the most...
CARS
Press Democrat

Lucid beats Tesla in range, going 520 miles on a charge, EPA says

Lucid Motors, a startup automaker, has unseated Tesla, the dominant maker of electric cars, as the producer of the electric vehicle that can travel farthest on a single charge. Lucid’s top-of-the-line Air Dream Edition Range can drive 520 miles on a full battery, the Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday, beating...
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
50K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy