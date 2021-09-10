CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Nigella Lawson On How To Find Peace While Cooking

By Mary Louise Kelly
kosu.org
 8 days ago

It has been the meals that have nearly done my head in during this pandemic lockdown - so, so, so many meals. Two eternally hungry teenage boys in our house and honestly, it feels like we are still wiping down the counter and emptying the dishwasher from breakfast and lunch. And then, boom, it is time for dinner - to make dinner again, which is maybe why a new cookbook titled "Cook, Eat, Repeat" caught my eye. It counsels a new approach, an approach in which we focus on the joy - that is right, joy - of the repetition and ritual of making a nightly dinner. "Cook, Eat, Repeat" is by none other than Nigella Lawson. And she is on the line now from her kitchen in London.

www.kosu.org

Comments / 0

Related
themanual.com

How To Prepare, Cook, and Fall in Love With Tofu

In some households, tofu is a cooking staple. In others, it’s the food whose name you dare not speak. Since the beginning of its existence, tofu has had a stigma that it’s been trying to overcome. Where this negative association came from, we’re not sure. It’s been associated with hippies, health nuts, and food from different cultures that others don’t understand. Plus, unless you’re a strict vegan or vegetarian, why not just eat meat instead of a meat substitute?
RECIPES
The Guardian

Cook

We are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated part-time cook to join our team!. We are a small Mental Health Residential Service based in Stoke-on-Trent (ST6), providing care and support for service users with Mental Health needs. We are seeking an experienced Cook, to run and manage the kitchen along side other team members, cooking for 14 service users.
JOBS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Louise Kelly
Person
Nigella Lawson
Hello Magazine

Nigella Lawson just put ice cream in a bun – and we're here for it

Hats off to Nigella Lawson because the TV cook has come up with a food combo we've never envisaged – and it looks amazing. The popular chef shared the recipe for her easy coffee ice cream on her Instagram page, and floored her followers by serving it in a brioche bun, no less.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

How Ina Garten Uses Her Oven To Save Time While Cooking

Ina Garten may be a Food Network star, but don't expect her to whip up the same dishes that you'd see on the menu of a five-star restaurant. In fact, Showbiz Cheat Sheet reports that the lovable chef doesn't actually have restaurant experience and instead learned her way around the kitchen by cooking her way through Julia Child's cookbooks, while simultaneously holding a job at the White House. Her slightly unconventional learning method clearly worked, as evidenced by her wildly popular Food Network program "The Barefoot Contessa," as well as her impressive collection of 12 cookbooks that even the most inexperienced of home cooks can follow.
RECIPES
capenews.net

Essential Lessons While Cooking With Lauren

Through the years I have come to understand how much some kids love to cook. Some want to help in the kitchen, others want to taste as the dish comes together, some want to learn in order to become a contestant on reality television. When my grand-niece, Lauren Shearer, told me she wanted to cook an entire dinner with me, I was pleasantly surprised—and a tiny bit apprehensive.
FALMOUTH, MA
Marietta Daily Journal

How to cook chicken thighs, 4 ways

Let’s make a deal: No more dry, tough, bland chicken breasts for dinner. Instead, it’s time to embrace moist, flavorful dark meat chicken thighs. Chicken thighs, readily available at most grocery stores with skin-on and bone-in, are an excellent value. Though price varies by region, these often sell at $2 per pound and can go as low as 89 cents per pound or less. The bones and skin lock in moisture and flavor, making chicken thighs a particularly delicious piece of meat. Use these convenient cuts in the oven, on the grill, in stews or in braises. You can also cook a bunch in advance to have delicious cooked chicken on hand for salads, sandwiches and quick meals.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Cooking#Chicken Recipe#Cook It#Food Drink
Simply Recipes

How a Clever Cook Peels Tomatoes

If you've ever made a tomato soup and fished out some tomato skin, you know it's not always the most appealing texture. Sometimes, you want the smoothest, silkiest texture for a sauce or soup possible, and for those cases, it is ideal to use peeled tomatoes. Unfortunately, peeling tomatoes can...
RECIPES
Mashed

The Genius Way You Should Try Cooking Spam

Whether you're someone that grew up eating Spam or whether you've simply seen the can on grocery store shelves for years and just always walked right past it, Spam is an ingredient that is surprisingly versatile. It's been around since 1937, and can be incorporated into a wide variety of dishes. You can create Spam fries, slice it atop a bowl of ramen or nestled into a breakfast sandwich, or even mixed into a bowl of fried rice. While you may be wary of cooking with canned meat, the reality is you can easily and effectively substitute Spam for other proteins in a huge variety of dishes.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

How to Cook Black Beans

Here's how to cook black beans with or without soaking. If you're trying to get more plant-based protein in your diet, black beans are the way to go. These fiber-rich legumes have a mild flavor that adapts well to so many different seasonings and spices. Here we'll break down exactly how to cook black beans — whether dried or from a can — including on the stove, in the Instant Pot, and more.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

RECIPE: Poor Man's Apple Cobbler

Have a dessert craving and not sure what to make? Try this super simple apple cobbler. Made with self-rising flour and canned pie filling, you probably already have the ingredients in your pantry. The pie filling is dolloped on top but the crust magically bakes around it. This comes out of the oven with a beautiful golden brown crust. You can use any fruit you'd like. We opted for apple but cherry or blueberry would be delicious too. If you like a lot of fruit, you can even add an extra can of filling to the cobbler. Serve with a scoop of ice cream for a delicious dessert.
RECIPES
myrecipes.com

How to Buy, Store, and Cook Chard

If the bountiful bright green leaves and multi-color stems of Swiss chard have beckoned to you from across the farmers market or even your supermarket, you're not alone. But perhaps some hesitation held you up. What is the best way to eat Swiss chard? How do I use it? And what's up with those big, colorful stems?
FOOD & DRINKS
Channel 3000

Program highlights Black chefs while teaching families how to cook

Pasture and Plenty is partnering with Madison Metropolitan School District’s Black Excellence program to offer a third session of virtual cooking classes for Madison students this October. With live cooking classes every Thursday in October, the program highlights Madison-area Black chefs and utilizes locally grown produce in meal kits for free of charge.
MADISON, WI
beezzly.com

How Long to Cook Bagel Bites In a Microwave?

Keep them tasty and fresh even after defrosting with a few simple tips. Bagel bites are perfect as a quick snack when you have no time to order a pizza. These mini bagels topped with cheese, pepperoni, and pork are quite low-fat and nutritious enough to boost your energy during the day.
RECIPES
The Independent

Jamie Oliver’s chocolate orange crème brulée is a ‘proper decadent pud’

Jamie Oliver calls this dessert “silky, indulgent and oh-so-good”.Chocolate orange crème bruléeServes: 2, plus 2 leftover pudsIngredients:100ml double cream300ml semi-skimmed milk100g dark chocolate (70%)4 large free-range eggs80g golden caster sugar, plus extra for sprinkling1 orangeSeasonal berries, to serveMethod:Get ahead: Pour the cream and milk into a non-stick pan, snap in the chocolate, and place on a medium-low heat until the chocolate has melted, whisking regularly. Remove from the heat and allow to cool slightly while you separate the eggs.In a large mixing bowl, whisk the yolks (freeze the whites to make meringues another day) with the sugar and the finely...
RECIPES
newfolks.com

How to get kids cooking in the kitchen

Cooking is an important life skill. Yet, a 2013 survey by Boston’s Tuft’s University revealed 28 percent of Americans don’t know how to cook. The findings may explain why many adults rely on takeout. Make sure when your kiddos eventually leave the nest, they don’t fall into that percentage. Cooking is a skill teens should definitely have in their wheelhouse before heading off to college. Introducing kids to cooking should happen way before senior year of high school. When kids start getting comfortable in the kitchen at an early age, by the time they’re teens they will be able to make meals on their own. So, what are the best ways to get kids cooking in the kitchen?
RECIPES
IGN

How to Cook in Eastward

You can also check out our Eastward walkthrough to help you get through the game, or other tips and tricks to help you on your way. At the beginning of the game on Potcrock Isle, John's trailer has a stove where you can cook food. However, once you're out in the wider world, you'll need to look elsewhere. Generally, you can find cooking stoves next to the Fridges you use to save at.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy