Politics

WLKY presents '9/11 Always Remember'

WLKY.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSept. 11, 2001, was a day no one will ever forget. Most remember exactly where they were as they learned airplanes had crashed into the twin towers at the World Trade Center in New York. And that was just the beginning. The World Trade Center became known as ground zero...

www.wlky.com

Florida Weekly

REMEMBERING 9-11

SEPT. 11, 2001 — A DATE I PREFER NOT TO remember, even after 20 years. But I am a journalist. It is my job to record and remember. At the time, I was education editor for a publication in Venice. I was excited to cover President George W. Bush’s visit to Sarasota’s Emma E. Booker Elementary School. He was there with Florida Lt. Gov. Frank Brogan and Secretary of Education Rod Paige to promote a new reading program.
SARASOTA, FL
Grundy County Herald

Monteagle remembers 9/11

The Town of Monteagle will be remembering the catastrophic events that shook the nation on Sept. 11, 2001 this Thursday. On that day, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. On the morning...
MONTEAGLE, TN
wsgw.com

“Intelligence Matters” presents: Remembering 9/11 with Gina Bennett

In this special episode of Intelligence Matters, host Michael Morell speaks with Gina Bennett, one of the longest-serving intelligence analysts on al Qaeda and other terrorist groups. Bennett and Morell discuss how the CIA first became aware of the work of Osama bin Laden, and how the earliest warnings of al Qaeda’s ambitions went largely unheeded. Bennett shares recollections from the day of the 9/11 attacks, including how she and CIA colleagues refused to evacuate headquarters despite being told Langley was a credible target.
POLITICS
WAPT

Jackson's 16 WAPT commemorates anniversary of 9/11 with "Always Remember" special programming

JACKSON, Miss. — “9/11 – Always Remember,” airing Friday, September 10 at 7 p.m. on 16 WAPT, a project of 16 WAPT parent Hearst Television, features Hearst Television reporters from around the country, and here in Jackson, recounting riveting stories of the history-altering day and its impact spanning the two decades since. Included are interviews with survivors at Ground Zero in New York and the Pentagon, and the compelling stories of families and friends who lost loved ones and colleagues. The program also celebrates the heroes of 9/11 – including first responders as well as veterans who courageously fought against terrorism.
JACKSON, MS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New York State
Goshen News

IN OUR OPINION: Always remember 9/11 attacks, victims

Today is Patriots Day, the day set aside to memorialize the 2,977 people killed and to also honor the more than 6,000 people who were injured. As the horrific events of that day move further into the past, it seems fewer people take time to say a prayer, fly a flag at half-staff, or revisit the memories they have of that day. Locally, only a few events will occur today to honor the fallen. The largest event, the Ride to Remember, while not solely about 9/11, will honor fallen veterans, firefighters and police officers, when hundreds of motorcycles roll through local communities. A memorial service will also be held in Goshen. We thank the riders for always keeping the sacrifices of our protectors foremost in their minds.
GOSHEN, IN
southernminn.com

'Always remembered,' Faribault commemorates 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

A group of about 60 Faribault area emergency responders, residents and representatives gathered at the city's Fire Station just as the sun rose Saturday morning. Commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst led the ceremony, which began at 7:46 a.m., the time (in the Central Time Zone) when the first of four hijacked planes — American Airlines Flight 11 — crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan.
FARIBAULT, MN
WCVB

9/11: Massachusetts Remembers

BOSTON — For many of us, the memories of 9/11 are still exceptionally vivid. The nation promised to "never forget," and the families of the victims are still working to make sure that promise is kept. But what does that mean for Massachusetts, and the world, 20 years later?. We...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Progress

Charlottesville remembers 9/11

On Monday, Sept. 10. 2001, I started my ninth week of a new job at the Pentagon. After Tuesday, Sept. 11, I didn’t work in the Pentagon again because my office was lost to smoke and fire. Pre-internet, the TV gave you ‘breaking news.’ Colleagues told me about watching planes...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Hawk Eye

'A feeling of mayhem that I'll always remember': Burlington resident recalls New York City on 9/11

David Hazell is thankful the Lower East Side Manhattan apartment that he and his wife lived in didn't overlook the World Trade Center. If his apartment had overlooked the Twin Towers, he might have seen the events of the deadliest terror attack on American soil live as they unfolded. Instead, he watched the day's events on TV just like millions of other Americans.
BURLINGTON, IA
Emporia gazette.com

The community remembers 9/11

In remembrance of 9/11, we asked the community of Emporia about where they were during the fall of the twin towers. Each person had a memory that stood out. Emotions ranged from shock to sadness and many were in disbelief. Kyle Brinker, a student at Emporia State University, was at...
EMPORIA, KS
northglenn-thorntonsentinel.com

Remembering 9/11 in Broomfield

Metro North Fire Rescue District joined with the City and County of Broomfield Saturday, Sept. 11 to mark the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks. Featured speakers included Tom Faughnan, Jr., who lost his brother, Chris, when the Twin Towers collapsed, retired New York Fire Department Captain John Fatta, who woked at Ground Zero in the aftermath of the attacks.
BROOMFIELD, CO
dallassun.com

Top US General says 'civil war' likely to break out

Berlin [Germany], September 5 (ANI): Top US General Mark Milley on Saturday (local time) said he believed it was likely that conditions for a future "civil war" could develop in Afghanistan following the US troops' withdrawal. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley told Fox News during an...
POLITICS
New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
MILITARY
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS

