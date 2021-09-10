WLKY presents '9/11 Always Remember'

Today is Patriots Day, the day set aside to memorialize the 2,977 people killed and to also honor the more than 6,000 people who were injured. As the horrific events of that day move further into the past, it seems fewer people take time to say a prayer, fly a flag at half-staff, or revisit the memories they have of that day. Locally, only a few events will occur today to honor the fallen. The largest event, the Ride to Remember, while not solely about 9/11, will honor fallen veterans, firefighters and police officers, when hundreds of motorcycles roll through local communities. A memorial service will also be held in Goshen. We thank the riders for always keeping the sacrifices of our protectors foremost in their minds.

GOSHEN, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO