AS quickly as John Cena was in WWE, he left. Then, John Cena came back and he left again. This routine went on for many years and we recently just got a taste of John Cena back in WWE yet again as he faced off and lost to Roman Reigns. While John Cena made it clear that he would be taking some time off after suffering the hands of defeat due to the Tribal Chief, he did say he would be back again in so many words. We now have a bit more clarity to cover….WWE ‘Emergency’ At Smackdown Revealed.

WWE ・ 12 DAYS AGO