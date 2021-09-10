You Can Still Get A $100 Walmart Gift Card When You Get Your COVID Vaccine- For A Few More Days
(CBS4) — There’s still a chance to earn some cash for getting vaccinated. Colorado’s Comeback Cash gift card give-away continues until Sept. 14 or until all the cards are gone.
Eligible Coloradans who receive a first or second dose at participating clinics will get a $100 Walmart gift card — while supplies last.
The state extended the Walmart gift card incentive due to the success of the program. The last day for the existing gift card program is Sept. 14.
According to the State of Colorado, “Coloradans can register for a vaccine at one of these clinics in advance and should check back regularly for any potential changes to an existing clinic at cocomebackcash.com. The clinics also accommodate walk-ups.”
Additional Information from the Colorado Joint Infomation Center:
The list below includes vaccine clinics September 11-17. If the clinic offers an incentive, the type of incentive is noted.
Saturday, September 11
Please do not call the following locations for information about gift cards. Please call our vaccine hotline at 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926). The hotline is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. MT; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT to help answer any questions.
Adelante/Brighton Housing Authority
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
231 N. Main St., Brighton, CO 80601
1-4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Maiker Housing – Crossing Pointe North parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
4220 E. 104th Ave., Thornton, CO 80233
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Walmart parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
60 W. Bromley Lane, Brighton, CO 80601
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Rising Star Baptist Church
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1500 S. Dayton St., Aurora, CO 80247
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Mrachek Middle School
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1955 S. Telluride St., Aurora, CO 80013
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Sunnyside Festival
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
4400 Tejon St., Denver, CO 80211
2-6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Outlets at Castle Rock parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
5050 Factory Shops Blvd., Castle Rock, CO 80108
Noon – 8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Joseph and Hall Immigration Law Specialists
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
963 E. Colorado Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 8093
Noon – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Old Sykes Building
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
777 4th St., Sterling, CO 80751
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccine type Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
SLV Potato Festival- Chapman Park
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
300 W. Prospect Ave., Monte Vista, CO 81144
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Walmart Supercenter
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1000 Airport Road, Rifle, CO 81650
Noon – 8:00 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
WVP Blake’s Taphouse
Incentive offered: N/A
16860 Sheridan Parkway #100, Broomfield, CO 80023
10 a.m. – Noon
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Solomon Temple
Incentive offered: N/A
3880 Elm St., Denver, CO 80207
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
University of Northern Colorado
Incentive offered: N/A
1051 22nd St., Greeley, CO 80631
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Sunday, September 12th
Please do not call the following locations for information about gift cards. Please call our vaccine hotline at 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926). The hotline is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. MT; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT to help answer any questions.
Adelante Community Development- Flea Market
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
7007 E. 88th Ave., Henderson, CO 80640
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Save-a-lot parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
7290 Monaco St., Commerce City, CO 80022
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Kohl’s parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1350 S. Ironton St., Unit 130, Aurora, CO 80012
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
African Chamber of Commerce – Resurrection Anglican
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
9250 E. Belleview Ave., Greenwood Village, CO 80111
2-3 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Smoky Hill High School
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
16100 E. Smoky Hill Road, Aurora, CO 80015
10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Boulder Library
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, CO 80302
Noon – 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Peak to Peak Housing & Human Services Alliance / Nederland Food Pantry – farmers market
Inventive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
Intersection of 80 E. Second St. and 85 E. 1st St, Nederland, CO 80466
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Chambers Place Shopping Center parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
4840 Chambers Road, Denver, CO 80239
Noon – 8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Walmart Supercenter parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1000 Airport Road, Rifle, CO 81650
Noon – 8:00 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Sacred Heart Catholic Church parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
254 E. 5th Ave., Durango, CO 81301
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Walmart Supercenter parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
16750 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose, CO 81401
Noon – 8:00 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Northeast Colorado Health Department Building
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
228 W. Railroad Ave., Fort Morgan, 80701
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Wana @ TGS Kentucky
Incentive offered: N/A
4151 E. Kentucky Ave., Denver, CO 80246
4-6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
University of Northern Colorado
Incentive offered: N/A
1051 22nd St., Greeley, CO 80631
10 a.m – 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Monday, September 13th
Please do not call the following locations for information about gift cards. Please call our vaccine hotline at 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926). The hotline is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. MT; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT to help answer any questions.
La Plaza parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
15200 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80011
1-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Walmart parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
5650 S. Chambers Road, Aurora, CO 80015
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Ridley’s Family Market
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
210 Crestwood Drive, Gypsum, CO 81637
12-8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
MIRA / Mobile Intercultural Resource Alliance / Avon
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
901 W. Beaver Creek Blvd., Avon, CO 81620
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Lucky’s Market
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
425 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, CO 80524
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Front Range Community College
Incentive offered: N/A
2190 Miller Drive, Longmont, CO 80501
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Tuesday, September 14th
Please do not call the following locations for information about gift cards. Please call our vaccine hotline at 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926). The hotline is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. MT; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT to help answer any questions.
Community College of Aurora, Lowry Campus parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
710 Alton Way, Denver, CO 80230
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Walmart parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
2770 W. Evans Ave., Denver, CO, 80219
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Edwards Freedom parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
450 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards, CO 81632
Noon – 8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
MIRA / Mobile Intercultural Resource Alliance / Edwards
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
32700 US-6, Edwards, CO 81632
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Elbert County Fairgrounds Horse Pavilion
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
95 Ute Ave., Kiowa, CO 80117
2-6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Manitou Springs High School
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
401 El Monte Place, Manitou Springs, CO 80829
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Loveland Public Library
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
300 N. Adams Ave., Loveland, CO 80537
11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Hilltop Family Resource Center
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1129 Colorado Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81501
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Walmart Supercenter parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1835 E. Main St., Cortez, CO 81321
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Pueblo Rescue Missions
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
728 W. 4th St., Pueblo, CO 81003
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Wednesday, September 15th
BOOM Aero
Incentive offered: N/A
12876 E. Adam Aircraft Circle, Englewood, CO 80112
10 a.m. – Noon
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
La Plaza parking lot
Incentive offered: N/A
15200 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80011
1-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Walmart Supercenter parking lot
Incentive offered: N/A
211 Aspen Village Drive, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Costilla County Public Health / Centennial School
Incentive offered: N/A
14644 CO-159, San Luis, CO 81152
3-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Walmart parking lot
Incentive offered: N/A
2770 W. Evans Ave., Denver, CO 80219
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Dolores Huerta Preparatory High
Incentive offered: N/A
2727 W. 18th St., Pueblo, CO 81003
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Vacunas Y Mandado @ Mi Pueblo
Incentive offered: N/A
125 Knox Court, Denver, CO 80219
Noon – 8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Sysco Food
Incentive offered: N/A
5000 Beeler St., Denver, CO 80238
4-6:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Walmart Supercenter
Incentive offered: N/A
37 Stafford Lane, Delta, CO 81416
Noon – 8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Delta Middle School
Incentive offered: N/A
401 E. 10th St., Delta, CO 81416
6:30-8:00 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Paonia High School
Incentive offered: N/A
846 Grand Ave., Paonia, CO 81428
3-5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Arapahoe Community College – Castle Rock
Incentive offered: N/A
4500 Limelight Ave., Castle Rock, CO 80109
2-5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Arapahoe Community College – Parker Campus
Incentive offered: N/A
15653 Brookstone Drive, Parker, CO 80134
9 a.m. – Noon
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
El Paso County Criminal Justice Center
Incentive offered: N/A
2739 E. Las Vegas St., Colorado Springs, CO 80906
9 a.m. – Noon
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Sinton Dairy Foods
Incentive offered: N/A
3801 Sinton Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80907
3:30-5:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Colorado State University – Fort Collins
Incentive offered: N/A
1101 Center Ave. Mall, Fort Collins, CO 80521
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Pine River Library
Incentive offered: N/A
395 Bayfield Center Drive, Bayfield, CO 81122
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Thursday, September 16
Village Exchange
Incentive offered: N/A
1609 Havana St., Aurora, CO 80010
5-9 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Mex-Mall / Lowe’s Mercado
Incentive offered: N/A
10777 E. Colfax Ave. Aurora, CO 80010
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Maiker Housing – Orchard Hill parking lot
Incentive offered: N/A
1353 W. 88th Ave., Thornton, CO 80260
9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Maiker Housing – Creekside parking lot
Incentive offered: N/A
9189 Gale Blvd., Thornton, CO 80260
1:30-4:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Peak to Peak Housing & Human Services Alliance / Nederland Food Pantry-Main
Incentive offered: N/A
750 CO-72, Nederland, CO 80466
2:30-6:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Sierra Grande School
Incentive offered: N/A
17523 E. Highway 160, Blanca, CO 81123
3-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Chambers Shopping Center parking lot
Incentive offered: N/A
4840 Chambers Road, Denver, CO 80239
Noon – 8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Levitt Pavilion
Incentive offered: N/A
1380 W. Florida Ave., Denver, CO 80223
5:30-9 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Colorado Blvd. Truck Stop parking lot
Incentive offered: N/A
4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, CO 80207
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
DSST Elevate North High School
Incentive offered: N/A
10825 E. 47th Ave., Denver, CO 80239
4-8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Vacunas con los dos Amigos (Vaccine with Two Amigos) Dos Amigos Mexican
Incentive offered: N/A
745 North Wilcox St., Castle Rock, CO 80104
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Operation TBI Freedom
Incentive offered: N/A
565 Communications Circle, Colorado Springs, CO 80905
4-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Mountain Valley Mobile Home
Incentive offered: N/A
171 Hwy 133, Carbondale, CO 81623
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Aspen/Basalt Mobile Home Park
Incentive offered: N/A
1900 Willits Lane #8A, Basalt, CO 81621
3-8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Simple Foods parking lot
Incentive offered: N/A
680 Grand Ave., Del Norte, CO 81132
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Walmart Supercenter
Incentive offered: N/A
37 Stafford Lane, Delta, CO 81416
Noon – 8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Edgewater Collective
Incentive offered: N/A
2501 Sheridan Blvd., Edgewater, CO 80214
6-8 p.m
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Northridge High School
Incentive offered: N/A
100 71st Ave., Greeley, CO 80634
1-8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Keene Clinic
Incentive offered: N/A
190 S. Main St., Keenesburg, CO 80643
9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Friday, September 17
Mi Pueblo Market-Inner City Health
Incentive offered: N/A
15585 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80011
4:30-8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
La Plaza parking lot
Incentive offered: N/A
15200 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80011
1-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Family Tree Goals
Incentive offered: N/A
14991 E. Oxford Ave., Aurora, CO 80014
3-7 p.m
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Field of Vision – Denver Recovery Group Littleton
Incentive offered: N/A
72 E. Arapahoe Road, Littleton, CO 80122
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
H Mart – Aurora
Incentive offered: N/A
2751 S. Parker Road, Aurora, CO 80014
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Rancheros Mexican Restaurant
Incentive offered: N/A
4322 CO-66, Longmont, CO 80504
11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Walmart parking lot
Incentive offered: N/A
3301 Tower Road, Aurora, CO, 80011
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Lakin Tire
Incentive offered: N/A
510 E. 51st Ave., Denver, CO 80216
2:30-4:30 p.m
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Gunnison High School
Incentive offered: N/A
800 W. Ohio Ave., Gunnison, CO 81230
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Gunnison Middle School
Incentive offered: N/A
1099 N. 11th St., Gunnison, CO 81230
2-5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Pueblo Community College
Incentive offered: N/A
900 W. Orman Ave., Pueblo, CO 81004
1-4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley Campus, Ascent Center parking lot
Incentive offered: N/A
3000 County Road 114, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601
3-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Farmer’s Market parking lot
Incentive offered: N/A
946-998 US Hwy 160, Monte Vista, CO 81144
9 a.m. – Noon
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Tierra de Nueva Apartment Complex parking lot
Incentive offered: N/A
980 S. Broadway St., Center, CO 81125
1-5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Northeast Colorado Health Department Yuma Office
Incentive offered: N/A
529 N. Albany St., Yuma, CO 80759
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.
