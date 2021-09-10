You Can Still Get A $100 Walmart Gift Card When You Get Your COVID Vaccine- For A Few More Days

(CBS4) — There’s still a chance to earn some cash for getting vaccinated. Colorado’s Comeback Cash gift card give-away continues until Sept. 14 or until all the cards are gone.

Eligible Coloradans who receive a first or second dose at participating clinics will get a $100 Walmart gift card — while supplies last.

The state extended the Walmart gift card incentive due to the success of the program. The last day for the existing gift card program is Sept. 14.

According to the State of Colorado, “Coloradans can register for a vaccine at one of these clinics in advance and should check back regularly for any potential changes to an existing clinic at cocomebackcash.com. The clinics also accommodate walk-ups.”

Additional Information from the Colorado Joint Infomation Center:

The list below includes vaccine clinics September 11-17. If the clinic offers an incentive, the type of incentive is noted.

Saturday, September 11

Please do not call the following locations for information about gift cards. Please call our vaccine hotline at 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926). The hotline is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. MT; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT to help answer any questions.

Adelante/Brighton Housing Authority

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

231 N. Main St., Brighton, CO 80601

1-4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Maiker Housing – Crossing Pointe North parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

4220 E. 104th Ave., Thornton, CO 80233

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Walmart parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

60 W. Bromley Lane, Brighton, CO 80601

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Rising Star Baptist Church

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

1500 S. Dayton St., Aurora, CO 80247

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Mrachek Middle School

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

1955 S. Telluride St., Aurora, CO 80013

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

Sunnyside Festival

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

4400 Tejon St., Denver, CO 80211

2-6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

Outlets at Castle Rock parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

5050 Factory Shops Blvd., Castle Rock, CO 80108

Noon – 8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Joseph and Hall Immigration Law Specialists

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

963 E. Colorado Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 8093

Noon – 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Old Sykes Building

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

777 4th St., Sterling, CO 80751

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vaccine type Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

SLV Potato Festival- Chapman Park

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

300 W. Prospect Ave., Monte Vista, CO 81144

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Walmart Supercenter

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

1000 Airport Road, Rifle, CO 81650

Noon – 8:00 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

WVP Blake’s Taphouse

Incentive offered: N/A

16860 Sheridan Parkway #100, Broomfield, CO 80023

10 a.m. – Noon

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Solomon Temple

Incentive offered: N/A

3880 Elm St., Denver, CO 80207

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

University of Northern Colorado

Incentive offered: N/A

1051 22nd St., Greeley, CO 80631

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Sunday, September 12th

Adelante Community Development- Flea Market

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

7007 E. 88th Ave., Henderson, CO 80640

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

Save-a-lot parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

7290 Monaco St., Commerce City, CO 80022

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Kohl’s parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

1350 S. Ironton St., Unit 130, Aurora, CO 80012

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

African Chamber of Commerce – Resurrection Anglican

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

9250 E. Belleview Ave., Greenwood Village, CO 80111

2-3 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Smoky Hill High School

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

16100 E. Smoky Hill Road, Aurora, CO 80015

10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

Boulder Library

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, CO 80302

Noon – 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Peak to Peak Housing & Human Services Alliance / Nederland Food Pantry – farmers market

Inventive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

Intersection of 80 E. Second St. and 85 E. 1st St, Nederland, CO 80466

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

Chambers Place Shopping Center parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

4840 Chambers Road, Denver, CO 80239

Noon – 8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Walmart Supercenter parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

1000 Airport Road, Rifle, CO 81650

Noon – 8:00 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Sacred Heart Catholic Church parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

254 E. 5th Ave., Durango, CO 81301

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Walmart Supercenter parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

16750 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose, CO 81401

Noon – 8:00 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Northeast Colorado Health Department Building

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

228 W. Railroad Ave., Fort Morgan, 80701

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Wana @ TGS Kentucky

Incentive offered: N/A

4151 E. Kentucky Ave., Denver, CO 80246

4-6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

University of Northern Colorado

Incentive offered: N/A

1051 22nd St., Greeley, CO 80631

10 a.m – 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Monday, September 13th

La Plaza parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

15200 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80011

1-7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Walmart parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

5650 S. Chambers Road, Aurora, CO 80015

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Ridley’s Family Market

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

210 Crestwood Drive, Gypsum, CO 81637

12-8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

MIRA / Mobile Intercultural Resource Alliance / Avon

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

901 W. Beaver Creek Blvd., Avon, CO 81620

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

Lucky’s Market

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

425 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, CO 80524

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Front Range Community College

Incentive offered: N/A

2190 Miller Drive, Longmont, CO 80501

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Tuesday, September 14th

Community College of Aurora, Lowry Campus parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

710 Alton Way, Denver, CO 80230

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Walmart parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

2770 W. Evans Ave., Denver, CO, 80219

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Edwards Freedom parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

450 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards, CO 81632

Noon – 8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

MIRA / Mobile Intercultural Resource Alliance / Edwards

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

32700 US-6, Edwards, CO 81632

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

Elbert County Fairgrounds Horse Pavilion

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

95 Ute Ave., Kiowa, CO 80117

2-6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Manitou Springs High School

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

401 El Monte Place, Manitou Springs, CO 80829

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

Loveland Public Library

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

300 N. Adams Ave., Loveland, CO 80537

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Hilltop Family Resource Center

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

1129 Colorado Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81501

3:30-7:30 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Walmart Supercenter parking lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

1835 E. Main St., Cortez, CO 81321

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Pueblo Rescue Missions

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

728 W. 4th St., Pueblo, CO 81003

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Wednesday, September 15th

BOOM Aero

Incentive offered: N/A

12876 E. Adam Aircraft Circle, Englewood, CO 80112

10 a.m. – Noon

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

La Plaza parking lot

Incentive offered: N/A

15200 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80011

1-7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Walmart Supercenter parking lot

Incentive offered: N/A

211 Aspen Village Drive, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Costilla County Public Health / Centennial School

Incentive offered: N/A

14644 CO-159, San Luis, CO 81152

3-7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Walmart parking lot

Incentive offered: N/A

2770 W. Evans Ave., Denver, CO 80219

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Dolores Huerta Preparatory High

Incentive offered: N/A

2727 W. 18th St., Pueblo, CO 81003

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Vacunas Y Mandado @ Mi Pueblo

Incentive offered: N/A

125 Knox Court, Denver, CO 80219

Noon – 8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

Sysco Food

Incentive offered: N/A

5000 Beeler St., Denver, CO 80238

4-6:30 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

Walmart Supercenter

Incentive offered: N/A

37 Stafford Lane, Delta, CO 81416

Noon – 8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Delta Middle School

Incentive offered: N/A

401 E. 10th St., Delta, CO 81416

6:30-8:00 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

Paonia High School

Incentive offered: N/A

846 Grand Ave., Paonia, CO 81428

3-5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

Arapahoe Community College – Castle Rock

Incentive offered: N/A

4500 Limelight Ave., Castle Rock, CO 80109

2-5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

Arapahoe Community College – Parker Campus

Incentive offered: N/A

15653 Brookstone Drive, Parker, CO 80134

9 a.m. – Noon

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

El Paso County Criminal Justice Center

Incentive offered: N/A

2739 E. Las Vegas St., Colorado Springs, CO 80906

9 a.m. – Noon

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Sinton Dairy Foods

Incentive offered: N/A

3801 Sinton Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80907

3:30-5:30 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Colorado State University – Fort Collins

Incentive offered: N/A

1101 Center Ave. Mall, Fort Collins, CO 80521

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Pine River Library

Incentive offered: N/A

395 Bayfield Center Drive, Bayfield, CO 81122

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Thursday, September 16

Village Exchange

Incentive offered: N/A

1609 Havana St., Aurora, CO 80010

5-9 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

Mex-Mall / Lowe’s Mercado

Incentive offered: N/A

10777 E. Colfax Ave. Aurora, CO 80010

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Maiker Housing – Orchard Hill parking lot

Incentive offered: N/A

1353 W. 88th Ave., Thornton, CO 80260

9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Maiker Housing – Creekside parking lot

Incentive offered: N/A

9189 Gale Blvd., Thornton, CO 80260

1:30-4:30 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Peak to Peak Housing & Human Services Alliance / Nederland Food Pantry-Main

Incentive offered: N/A

750 CO-72, Nederland, CO 80466

2:30-6:30 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

Sierra Grande School

Incentive offered: N/A

17523 E. Highway 160, Blanca, CO 81123

3-7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Chambers Shopping Center parking lot

Incentive offered: N/A

4840 Chambers Road, Denver, CO 80239

Noon – 8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Levitt Pavilion

Incentive offered: N/A

1380 W. Florida Ave., Denver, CO 80223

5:30-9 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Colorado Blvd. Truck Stop parking lot

Incentive offered: N/A

4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, CO 80207

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

DSST Elevate North High School

Incentive offered: N/A

10825 E. 47th Ave., Denver, CO 80239

4-8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

Vacunas con los dos Amigos (Vaccine with Two Amigos) Dos Amigos Mexican

Incentive offered: N/A

745 North Wilcox St., Castle Rock, CO 80104

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Operation TBI Freedom

Incentive offered: N/A

565 Communications Circle, Colorado Springs, CO 80905

4-7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Mountain Valley Mobile Home

Incentive offered: N/A

171 Hwy 133, Carbondale, CO 81623

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Aspen/Basalt Mobile Home Park

Incentive offered: N/A

1900 Willits Lane #8A, Basalt, CO 81621

3-8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Simple Foods parking lot

Incentive offered: N/A

680 Grand Ave., Del Norte, CO 81132

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Walmart Supercenter

Incentive offered: N/A

37 Stafford Lane, Delta, CO 81416

Noon – 8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Edgewater Collective

Incentive offered: N/A

2501 Sheridan Blvd., Edgewater, CO 80214

6-8 p.m

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

Northridge High School

Incentive offered: N/A

100 71st Ave., Greeley, CO 80634

1-8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Keene Clinic

Incentive offered: N/A

190 S. Main St., Keenesburg, CO 80643

9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Friday, September 17

Mi Pueblo Market-Inner City Health

Incentive offered: N/A

15585 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80011

4:30-8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

La Plaza parking lot

Incentive offered: N/A

15200 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80011

1-7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Family Tree Goals

Incentive offered: N/A

14991 E. Oxford Ave., Aurora, CO 80014

3-7 p.m

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Field of Vision – Denver Recovery Group Littleton

Incentive offered: N/A

72 E. Arapahoe Road, Littleton, CO 80122

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

H Mart – Aurora

Incentive offered: N/A

2751 S. Parker Road, Aurora, CO 80014

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Rancheros Mexican Restaurant

Incentive offered: N/A

4322 CO-66, Longmont, CO 80504

11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Walmart parking lot

Incentive offered: N/A

3301 Tower Road, Aurora, CO, 80011

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Lakin Tire

Incentive offered: N/A

510 E. 51st Ave., Denver, CO 80216

2:30-4:30 p.m

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Gunnison High School

Incentive offered: N/A

800 W. Ohio Ave., Gunnison, CO 81230

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Gunnison Middle School

Incentive offered: N/A

1099 N. 11th St., Gunnison, CO 81230

2-5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Pueblo Community College

Incentive offered: N/A

900 W. Orman Ave., Pueblo, CO 81004

1-4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley Campus, Ascent Center parking lot

Incentive offered: N/A

3000 County Road 114, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

3-7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Farmer’s Market parking lot

Incentive offered: N/A

946-998 US Hwy 160, Monte Vista, CO 81144

9 a.m. – Noon

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Tierra de Nueva Apartment Complex parking lot

Incentive offered: N/A

980 S. Broadway St., Center, CO 81125

1-5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Northeast Colorado Health Department Yuma Office

Incentive offered: N/A

529 N. Albany St., Yuma, CO 80759

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.