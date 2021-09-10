3-year-old boy was killed and his 4-year-old sister injured when gunmen fired 150 bullets into the family’s home while they were sleeping
A 3-year-old boy was killed and his 4-year-old sister injured when gunmen fired 150 bullets into the family’s home while they were sleeping. Eleven people were in the house when multiple cars pulled up and gunman got out, firing a barrage of bullets at the home just before midnight on Tuesday. The little boy was asleep when he was shot in the head. The toddler was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead.lawrencepost.com
