CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

3-year-old boy was killed and his 4-year-old sister injured when gunmen fired 150 bullets into the family’s home while they were sleeping

By Floyd Levinson
Lawrence Post
Lawrence Post
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 3-year-old boy was killed and his 4-year-old sister injured when gunmen fired 150 bullets into the family’s home while they were sleeping. Eleven people were in the house when multiple cars pulled up and gunman got out, firing a barrage of bullets at the home just before midnight on Tuesday. The little boy was asleep when he was shot in the head. The toddler was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead.

lawrencepost.com

Comments / 5

Related
abc11.com

Man charged in shooting death of 3-year-old boy after 150 shots fired into Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A North Carolina man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy who was sleeping inside his home, police said Friday. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release that detectives filed multiple charges against Qua'Tonio Stephens, 21, including accessory after the fact to murder, seven counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.
CHARLOTTE, NC
southarkansassun.com

4-Year-Old Boy Shots in the Head While Sleeping, Dies 2 Days After the Brutal Killing

Chicago police announced Sunday that the 4-year-old child who was shot in the head while sleeping inside a house in the Woodlawn area on Friday night has died. In a recently published article in NBC Chicago, the incident occurred in the 6500 block of South Ellis just before 9 p.m. on Friday. Bullets were fired from outside a house and then passed through a window, hitting the child twice in the head.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
NWI.com

Gunfire strikes 4-year-old boy inside Chicago home

CHICAGO (AP) — A four-year-old boy was shot twice in the head Friday when bullets came through the front window of a home, Chicago Police said. A police media report on the shooting said the child was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition. The Chicago Sun-Times reported...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Bullets#Murder#Old Boy#Chambers High School
PennLive.com

Men charged in the death of 8-year-old boy hit by stray bullet inside his Maryland home

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Three men have been charged in the death of an 8-year-old Maryland boy who was struck by a stray bullet last month, police said. Prince George’s County Police have charged Desmond Nkwocha, 21; Mark Nkwocha, 23; and George Shamman, 23, with attempted first-degree murder, second-degree murder and weapons-related charges. They’re charged in the death of Peyton John “PJ” Evans in Landover on Aug. 24.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Pictured: 19-year-old who died in horror skateboarding accident that saw him fall off while 'being towed in a vehicle driven by his 17-year-old brother' just metres from their family home

A young man has died in a horror skateboarding accident mere metres from his family's home after hitching a ride on the back of a car. Couper Smith, 19, was killed after he lost control of his skateboard while hanging onto a vehicle that is believed to have been driven by his 17-year-old brother on Friday night on Ballantrae Road in Tamborine, Queensland.
ACCIDENTS
Daily News

Harlem cabbie struck in head by stray bullet fired by 15-year-old boy in wild gunfight

A taxi driver was struck in the head by a stray bullet fired by a 15-year-old boy in a wild Harlem gunfight, leaving the cabbie clinging to life, police said Sunday. The teen opened fire after he was shot in the stomach about 9:45 p.m. Saturday during a confrontation on 131st St. near Frederick Douglass Blvd., cops said. Missing his rival, the teen struck the innocent 34-year-old driver, who ...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS Chicago

22-Year-Old Shot While Sitting In West Chatham Home

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 22-year-old man was hit by a stray bullet while sitting in his home in the West Chatham neighborhood overnight. According to police, the man was sitting inside the residence, in the 8200 block of South Wentworth Avenue just after midnight, when he heard shots fired from outside and felt pain. He was shot in the abdomen and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. No arrests have been made. ‘ Police are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

13-Year-Old Saves 4 Sisters From House Fire In Webster, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Wisconsin teenager is being credited with saving his four sisters from a house fire. It happened on Monday in Webster. The kids’ parents were at the grocery store when the 13-year-old sprung into action. Kelly and Jay had been gone about 10 minutes, when the kids smelled smoke. “And sister said turn around and the playpen was on fire,” Briar Omar said. The kids, ranging in age from 6 months to 13 years old were on the first floor. Briar, the oldest, acted quickly. “My sisters. That was the first thing I thought of. I knew I had to get...
WISCONSIN STATE
Lawrence Post

Lawrence Post

Lawrence, KS
27K+
Followers
657
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our talented staff of journalists is proud to provide the most comprehensive coverage of events and stories in Lawrence.

 https://lawrencepost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy