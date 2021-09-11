Watch Demi Lovato Hunt for UFOs in the Official 'Unidentified' Series Trailer

"These women are born with their powers, they don't have a choice." Momentum Pictures has released an official trailer for an indie horror drama titled Witch Hunt from filmmaker Elle Callahan (also of Head Count previously). This initially premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and is arriving on VOD at the beginning of October just in time for horror season. In a modern America where witches are real and witchcraft is illegal, a sheltered teenager must face her own demons and prejudices as she helps two young witches avoid law enforcement and cross the southern border to asylum in Mexico. How's that for a wicked premise? It's described in the trailer as "Carrie meets The Handmaid's Tale." The film stars Gideon Adlon, Elizabeth Mitchell, Abigail Cowen, Nicholas + Cameron Crovetti, & Christian Camargo. It actually looks pretty cool, with some strong moments on display in the trailer. This seems worth a look.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO