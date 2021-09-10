Jennifer Lopez Hits the Red Carpet With Ben Affleck—And a Bombshell Blowout

If 2021’s Met gala had an MVP, it was Keke Palmer. After winning an Emmy for her web series, Turnt Up With the Taylors, on Sunday, Palmer hosted the Met’s livestream the very next day, interviewing every celebrity who made their way up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art and making it all look easy. Palmer’s energy and wit added to the night’s lighthearted vibe, and like a true professional, she took the gig seriously. “I’m excited, and I just know it’s going to be fun because I’m genuinely an excitable and curious person,” said Palmer. “I can’t imagine how people are going to be expressing their ideas [about] ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.’”

