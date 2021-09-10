CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez Hits the Red Carpet With Ben Affleck—And a Bombshell Blowout

By Calin Van Pari s
 8 days ago
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The Venice Film Festival is characterized by glamour in the truest sense of the word—and what could be more glamorous than the red-carpet reemergence of an iconic couple? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stepped out for the premiere of The Last Duel, holding hands, glowing, and enjoying a classic aesthetic as relevant now as it was in their early-aughts origins.

