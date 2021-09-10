CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New ‘Metroid Dread’ Trailer Shows the Dangers Samus Aran Will Have to Face

By Matt Villei
Collider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo has released a new trailer for their upcoming game , which gives players a better understanding of what the iconic bounty hunter Samus Aran will be up against. The trailer provides a brief overview of the story for the highly anticipated and long-awaited return of the Metroid series before going into the different abilities and enemies that Samus will be using and battling. The game takes place on the unexplored Planet ZDR. Beneath the surface of the mysterious planet are a number of environments and labyrinths from forests to lava caves. To survive these environments and the creatures that lie within, Samus will need to use her skills and equipment. These include her "jumping prowess," familiar Arm Cannon, Missiles that can be used for both destroying enemies and parts of the environment to progress, and a brand new slide and a melee counter, allowing Samus to parry enemy attacks for massive damage.

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Metroid Dread - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer

Join Samus Aran in the latest overview trailer for Metroid Dread. This gameplay overview shows us how Samus' abilities work, provides us with another look at the E.M.M.I robots, and gives us a peek at some exciting new Metroid Dread gameplay. Metroid Dread will be released on Nintendo Switch on October 8, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

New Tales of Arise Trailer Shows Off Its Battle System and Features

Another Tales of Arise trailer is here, and this time it focuses on in-depth looks at elements that make the latest installment unique. The extended video spends about five minutes looking at graphical, environmental, and gameplay details after setting up the plot. First, people are briefly introduced to Alphen, Shionne,...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Metroid Dread “Report Vol. 7” focuses on the Chozo

Nintendo has returned with a new report for Metroid Dread, and this time we get to hear all about the Chozo. It covers a mysterious foe players will face, the Chozo Soldiers, and more. Here’s the full report:. In this edition, we’ll brush up on Chozo history and take a...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metroid Dread#Flash Shift#Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Insider

Five-Minute Metroid Dread Trailer Covers Everything You Need To Know

Nintendo has shared a new overview trailer for , covering everything that you need to know about the upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive. That breakdown has been offered as a chance to help you in your effort to “prepare to face the dread, new enemies, and escape Planet ZDR.”. MercurySteam is...
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Metroid Dread trailer reveals combat details and survival horror elements

In the last trailer, which arrived at the end of August, we finally got to see some new gameplay footage. Specifically, we got to see many of the abilities Samus will have at her disposal, but today Nintendo is taking things one step further in a lengthy new overview trailer. Not only are we seeing more gameplay footage today, but that footage is accompanied by a helpful-yet-creepy voiceover that explains the abilities we’ll use and the enemies we’ll encounter.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

How every single Metroid amiibo works in Metroid Dread

When Metroid Dread was unveiled at E3 2021 in June, we heard that new amiibo were planned featuring Samus Aran and E.M.M.I. Information was also provided soon after about how the new figures will work in the game. Over on Nintendo’s Japanese website, additional details are provided regarding amiibo features...
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Metroid Dread Overview Trailer Reminds You What Metroid’s About

In anticipation of next month’s release of Metroid Dread, Nintendo has released a new trailer giving further information on the new game’s scenario, what types of enemies and environments to expect, and what abilities interstellar bounty hunter Samus Aran will have on her latest mission. Per Nintendo’s press release:. “For...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Collider

New ‘GhostWire: Tokyo’ Gameplay Trailer Has Players Facing the Unknown

Bethesda has revealed a new trailer for the upcoming game from Tango Gameworks, GhostWire: Tokyo. Revealed at the PlayStation 5 Showcase 2021, the new trailer for GhostWire: Tokyo. opens with the player character awakening in the streets of Tokyo as a mysterious fog descends on the city, causing everyone who touches it to disappear. That is except for your character.
VIDEO GAMES
godisageek.com

Metroid Dread looks like high octane Samus action, and I can’t wait to play it

Metroid and Samus. Dark, unsettling atmospherics, gnawing, creeping feelings of unease, isolation, fear. These are words seldom employed when talking about first party Nintendo titles. But then canon Metroid games are relatively few and far between when viewed alongside the day-glo adventures of Mario and co. Or even the fantasy adventuring of Link. Generally speaking, when Metroid makes a return to a Nintendo machine, the sense of overwhelming, claustrophobic peril ramps up. Dread is perhaps the most aptly named entry yet in the storied franchise. It perfectly encapsulating the feelings and emotions that can be stirred into life each time Samus Arun steps into the fray. What is it that makes the 2D platforming of the Metroid series so special? And what can we look forward to from MercurySteam’s new game this October?
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Tales of Arise Gets New Trailers Showing Story & Gameplay Ahead of Release

The wait for the next chapter of the popular Tales of JRPG series is almost over, and Bandai Namco has released new trailers to celebrate Tales of Arise. We get two different trailers, one for Japan and another for the west, showing both gameplay features and cutscenes, including the traditionally beautiful ones animated by Ufotable.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Walmart offering mug as a Metroid Dread pre-order bonus

Metroid Dread fans may be interested in a new pre-order bonus being offered through Walmart. If you reserve the game, you’ll receive a mug with key art from the game. You can see what it looks like above. This isn’t the only pre-order bonus we’ve heard about for Metroid Dread....
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 7 Trailer Shows Survivors Now Also Have to Deal With Nuclear Fallout

The new season of Fear The Walking Dead is just a little over a month away, so AMC has released a trailer to provide a look into the new episodes and what fans can expect to see when the show returns in October — aside from, of course, lots of zombies. The show is a long-running spin-off of the hit series The Walking Dead, which is currently airing the first part of its final season. In both stories, people try to find ways to survive a zombie apocalypse while struggling to keep the fabric of society together.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy