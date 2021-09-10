CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

New UC Berkeley Poll Shows Newsom Beating Recall by 60% to 38%

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wqx2m_0bsWkxsj00
Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a campaign rally. Photo from his Twitter feed

A new poll released Friday by the Institute of Governmental Studies at UC Berkely shows likely voters backing Gov. Gavin Newsom by a margin of 60% to 38% in the Sept. 14 recall election.

That compares to a much closer 50% to 47% when the institute fielded a similar poll just six weeks ago.

Poll Director Mark DiCamillo noted a big increase in Democratic voter enthusiasm since the last poll.

“Nearly four in ten of the likely voters said they had already voted at the time the latest poll was conducted and these early voters are giving Newsom a substantial lead, and are voting against the recall more than two to one,” he wrote in a poll analysis.

The poll found that voters favoring the recall were more likely to wait and cast votes in person, but “their numbers do not appear to be anywhere near enough to change the outcome,” DiCamillo wrote.

Among the Republican challengers, Larry Elder continued to lead with 38% of likely voters supporting him, followed by 8% for former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and 4% for Rancho Santa Fe businessman John Cox.

The poll was conducted online in English and Spanish Aug. 30-Sept. 6 among a random sample of 9,809 registered voters across California, of whom a weighted subset of 6,550 were considered likely to vote in the recall election.

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Local
California Elections
San Diego, CA
Government
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Elections
Times of San Diego

San Diego, Nonprofits Host Coastal Cleanup Events

The city of San Diego and local nonprofit groups held coastal cleanup and educational events Saturday throughout the city. The goal of the multiple events was to ensure clean water and beaches and to celebrate the 37th annual California Coastal Cleanup Day and the 20th anniversary of Think Blue San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Elder
Person
Kevin Faulconer
Person
Gavin Newsom
Times of San Diego

After 20-Year Battle, Hillel to Break Ground for Jewish Center at UCSD

Hillel of San Diego will break ground on Sunday for a long-awaited center for Jewish students across La Jolla Village Drive from the UC San Diego Campus. “After 20 long years and many challenges along the way, we are fortunate to celebrate a momentous groundbreaking milestone,” said Rep. Scott Peters, who was on the San Diego City Council when planning began. “The start of construction marks a bright and inclusive future ahead for what is now a vacant parcel of land.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc Berkeley#Uc Berkely#Democratic#Republican#Rancho Santa Fe
Times of San Diego

SD County Supervisors Vote 3-1 for Reproductive Freedom Resolution

After a lengthy and at times contentious public hearing, the Board of Supervisors voted 3-1 Tuesday to declare San Diego County a “champion of reproductive freedom.”. As proposed by Supervisor Nora Vargas, the resolution calls for the county to “serve as a model and commit to defend and fight for reproductive freedom, and welcome all those seeking to fully exercise their reproductive rights and access safe legal abortion.”
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Times of San Diego

Supervisors Scrap Regional Transportation Guide Impacting Future Development

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 Wednesday to rescind a transportation study guide connected to future development projects, including housing. The vote comes after the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research released new guidance stating that unincorporated areas should use the entire county region as a basis for analyzing the number of vehicle miles traveled for development. The county’s previous study guide was based on vehicle miles traveled only within unincorporated areas.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Rep. Peters Leads Centrists Fighting Drug Price Rules That Could Stymie Innovation

Rep. Scott Peters is leading centrist Democrats in Congress in a fight against price controls that could reduce private investment in the development of new drugs. “I have proposed an alternative drug pricing reform model that will keep Democrats’ promise to lower out-of-pocket costs for medicines, in part by empowering the Secretary of Health and Human Services to negotiate prices,” said Peters on Tuesday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Supervisors to Consider Allowing Home Kitchen Businesses in San Diego County

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Wednesday is expected to consider beginning the process of allowing microenterprise home kitchen operations throughout the county. The kitchens, known as “MEHKOs,” can be authorized on a county-by-county basis. State law established MEHKOs as a new type of retail food facility operated by a resident in a private home. To date, seven of California’s counties have authorized MEHKOs, including Riverside.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy