Cancer

N-803/BCG Combo Shows Promising Responses, Tolerability in BCG-Unresponsive Bladder Cancer

By Courtney Marabella
onclive.com
 8 days ago

Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) plus N-803 yielded promising responses and an encouraging safety profile in patients with BCG-unresponsive, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer carcinoma in situ. Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) plus N-803 (ALT-803) yielded promising responses and an encouraging safety profile in patients with BCG-unresponsive, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) carcinoma in situ...

