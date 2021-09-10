CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Kahl on the Potential for Frontline BTK Inhibitor Combinations in MCL

By Brad S. Kahl, MD
 8 days ago

Brad S. Kahl, MD, discusses the potential utility of BTK inhibitor–based combinations in the frontline setting of mantle cell lymphoma. Brad S. Kahl, MD, professor of medicine, Department of Medicine, Oncology Division, Medical Oncology, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, discusses the potential utility of BTK inhibitor–based combinations in the frontline setting of mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).

Dr. Ready on Selecting Between Frontline Atezolizumab and Durvalumab in ES-SCLC

Neal E. Ready, MD, PhD, discusses selecting between frontline chemotherapy plus atezolizumab or durvalumab in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. Neal E. Ready, MD, PhD, head and neck oncologist, medical oncologist, Duke Health, professor of medicine, member of the Duke Cancer Institute, Duke University School of Medicine, discusses selecting between frontline chemotherapy plus atezolizumab (Tecentriq) or durvalumab (Imfinzi) in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).
CANCER
pharmatimes.com

Sanofi’s oral BTK inhibitor rilzabrutinib fails Phase III trial

Sanofi has announced that its investigational oral Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor rilzabrutinib failed to meet the primary and secondary endpoints in a Phase III trial. The Phase III PEGASUS trial evaluated rilzabrutinib for the treatment of the rare autoimmune skin condition pemphigus. It enrolled adult patients with moderate-to-severe pemphigus...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
targetedonc.com

Introduction of Noncovalent BTK Inhibitors and CAR T Cells Excite CLL Landscape

Multiple new targets are being researched for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and experts a particularly excited about novel BTK inhibitors and cellular therapies. Experts treating and researching chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) are enthusiastic about the clinical development of pirtobrutinib (LOXO-305) and lisocabtagene maraleucel (Breyanzi), according to Alexey V....
CANCER
Medscape News

csDMARDs Could Add to TNF Inhibitors' Benefits in SpA

Better retention and remission rates with tumor necrosis factor inhibitors (TNFi) have been observed in patients with spondyloarthritis (SpA) who were also treated with a conventional synthetic disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (csDMARD) rather than monotherapy. Data from the EuroSpA Research Collaboration have shown that 82% of patients who received TNFi and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcl#Inhibitor#Frontline#Combination#Clinical Trials#Btk#Medical Oncology#Rituxan#Nct03623373#Br
ajmc.com

Dr Javed Butler Discusses the Possibility of HFpEF Combination Treatment

Treatment for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) may soon resemble that for heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), noted Javed Butler, MD, MPH, MBA, of the University of Mississippi. Treatment for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) may soon resemble that for heart failure with reduced...
HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Investigational BTK Inhibitor Shows Promise in Chronic, Small Lymphocytic Leukemia

The efficacy of pirtobrutinib does not depend on prior therapy, reason for prior BTK inhibitor discontinuation, or C481 mutation status, according to the presentation. Pirtobrutinib, a next-generation, highly selected, non-covalent Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, shows significant promise for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic leukemia (SLL), according to a session at the Society of Hematologic Oncology 2021 Annual Meeting.
CANCER
biospace.com

Diaccurate Adds Merck PAM Inhibitor to Oncology/Immunology Pipeline

French biotech Diaccurate bolstered its oncology and immunology pipeline with the acquisition of a Phase II-ready dual PAM inhibitor from Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. The deal transforms Diaccurate into a clinical-stage company. The acquired asset dubbed DIACC3010, formerly M2698, will be positioned against multiple solid tumors, as well as some...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Health
targetedonc.com

PARP Inhibitors in Advanced Ovarian Cancer: Mechanism of Action and Tolerability

An expert in ovarian cancer discusses the mechanism of action of PARP inhibitors in treating advanced ovarian cancer and comments on tolerability profiles of available agents. Ramez Eskander, MD: PARP inhibitors have emerged as paradigm changing in the ovarian cancer space. We to some degree simplify the mechanism of action, although we believe it’s more complex. But essentially what you have is DNA damage is occurring constantly, particularly in malignant cells that are replicating carelessly. And when you acquire double-stranded DNA breaks, you need effective homologous recombination deficiency [HRD] dependent on BRCA, although there are other low fidelity, higher error mechanisms for DNA repair. But you need a functional BRCA for high fidelity repair of double-stranded breaks. Conversely, we also have single-stranded breaks in the DNA, and PARP and the PARP proteins are responsible for facilitating the repair of single-stranded DNA breaks. What we’ve identified is in patients who are BRCA mutated or homologous recombination deficient, they can't repair double-stranded breaks efficiently. If you have single-stranded breaks, at the replication fork those become double-stranded breaks. And if you have nonfunctional BRCA or homologous recombination deficiency, that drives cell death, synthetic lethality.
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Patil on the Development of KRAS G12C Inhibitors in Lung Cancer

Pradnya D. Patil, MD, FACP, discusses the development of KRAS G12C inhibitors in lung cancer. Pradnya D. Patil, MD, FACP, Department of Hematology and Oncology, Taussig Cancer Institute, Cleveland Clinic, discusses the development of KRAS G12C inhibitors in lung cancer. KRAS mutations were identified in lung cancer decades ago; however,...
CANCER
onclive.com

Frontline Immunotherapy Improves Survival in Advanced RCC, But Benefit to Be Determined for Favorable-Risk Subset

Frontline immunotherapy resulted in improved progression-free survival and overall survival compared with sunitinib in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma; however, determining the benefit in those with favorable-risk disease must be examined further. Frontline immunotherapy resulted in improved progression-free survival and overall survival compared with sunitinib (Sutent) in patients with...
CANCER
Medscape News

NICE Recommends JAK Inhibitor for People With Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has published final draft guidance recommending Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor tofacitinib (Xeljanz, Pfizer) as an option for treating active polyarticular juvenile arthritis and juvenile psoriatic arthritis in people aged two years and older. Tofacitinib is available for young people whose arthritis...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
aao.org

Ocular adverse events may be linked with immune checkpoint inhibitors

Review of: Ophthalmic immune-related adverse events after Anti-CTLA-4 or PD-1 therapy recorded in the American Academy of Ophthalmology Intelligent Research in Sight Registry. Sun M, Kelly S, Mylavarapu A, et al. Ophthalmology, June 2021. A new IRIS Registry study describes the rate of ocular immune-related adverse events after treatment with...
SCIENCE
onclive.com

Frontline IO for Advanced HCC

Tanios S. Bekaii-Saab, MD, FACP, Mayo Clinic, Edward Kim, MD, Mount Sinai Medical Center, Anjana Pillai, MD, University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center, Amit Singal, MD, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Rachna Shroff, MD, University of Arizona, Arndt Vogel, MD, Hannover Medical School, Mark Yarchoan, MD, Johns Hopkins Medicine. Considerations...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

CDK12 Defects Are an Indicator for the Effectiveness of PARP Inhibitors in mCRPC

According to new research, patients with a CDK12 mutation had a sensitivity to immune checkpoint inhibitors. Looking at the use of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) tests as a predicative means of testing in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) researchers found a slightly higher alteration frequency of CDK12 in their cohort of patients with mCRPC. According to research published in the official Journal of the National Comprehensive Network, this frequency indicated that patients with a CDK12 mutation had a sensitivity to immune checkpoint inhibitors.
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Sborov on the Toxicities Associated With Novel Therapies in Multiple Myeloma

Douglas W. Sborov, MD, MS, discusses the toxicities associated with novel therapies in multiple myeloma. Douglas W. Sborov, MD, MS, assistant professor, Division of Hematology and Hematologic Malignancies, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Utah School of Medicine; director, Multiple Myeloma Program and Division of Hematology Biorepository; member, Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) Experimental Therapeutics Program; physician leader, Multiple Myeloma/Bone Marrow Transplant arm, HCI Clinical Trials Office; and member, HCI Protocol Review and Monitoring Committee, Huntsman Translational Scholar, University of Utah Health, discusses the toxicities associated with novel therapies in multiple myeloma.
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Pecot on Selecting Between Available Targeted Therapies in NSCLC

Chad V. Pecot, MD, discusses selecting between available targeted therapies in RET-, KRAS-, and MET exon 14 skipping–mutant non–small cell lung cancer. Chad V. Pecot, MD, associate professor of oncology, Department of Medicine, University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, discusses selecting between available targeted therapies in RET-, KRAS-, and MET exon 14 (METex14) skipping–mutant non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Wang on the Significance of p53 Mutations in MCL

Michael Wang, MD, discusses the significance of p53 mutations in mantle cell lymphoma. Michael Wang, MD, professor, Department of Lymphoma/Myeloma, founding and current director, Mantle Cell Lymphoma Program of Excellence, professor, Department of Stem Cell Transplantation and Cellular Therapy, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses the significance of p53 mutations in mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Shah on the Current State of Cellular Therapy in Multiple Myeloma

Nina Shah, MD, discusses the current state of cellular therapy in multiple myeloma. Nina Shah, MD, a hematologist, oncologist, associate professor of medicine, Department of Medicine, the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, discusses the current state of cellular therapy in multiple myeloma. Cellular...
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Ready on the Role of Frontline Chemoimmunotherapy in Lung Cancer

Neal E. Ready, MD, PhD, discusses the role of frontline chemoimmunotherapy in lung cancer. Neal E. Ready, MD, PhD, head and neck oncologist, medical oncologist, Duke Health, professor of medicine, member of the Duke Cancer Institute, Duke University School of Medicine, discusses the role of frontline chemoimmunotherapy in lung cancer.
CANCER

