City upgrades Jefferson Street before Spoonbread Fest

The Berea City Council approved a $6,400 change order to improve Jefferson Street from Lewis Street to Morning View and to address a road base failure between North Broadway and Ellipse Street. The change order will bring the project total up to $276,565, according to acting city administrator Shawn Sandlin. Milling and repaving of the road was completed last week. Berea City Councilman Jerry Little said the action was one of the best change orders the city has ever made because of how the milling of the streets will improve the long-term quality of those roads.