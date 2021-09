The Subway Series is getting ugly, as a Mets fan was caught throwing a drink at New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge as he tried to catch a fly ball. The distraction didn’t impact Judge much, but it’s clearly an example of the fan experience going too far. Judge is one of the faces of professional baseball, so he’s an easy target for opposing fans. It also doesn’t help that he stands a gargantuan 6-foot-7.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO