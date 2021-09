DENVER (CBS4)– The U.S. Government says 865 refugees from Afghanistan could be coming to Colorado as the nation tries to find homes for those who were able to escape. Organizations in Colorado are gearing up. (credit: CBS) “We find Afghans to be incredibly kind, very hospitable,” said Jaime Koehler Blanchard, who directs the refugee program for Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountain. “For the most part people are kind, people are generous, if you go to an Afghan’s house or apartment you will be offered tea and you probably will not be able to refuse it.” The number of refugees could vary. The estimate...

COLORADO STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO