The Lessons a New York Woman Whose Bakery Became a Safe Haven on 9/11 Has Kept Close to Her Heart Ever Since

For Madeline Lanciani, the morning of Sept. 11, 2001 began like any other day. While she spent the early morning hours prepping her bakery kitchen in downtown Manhattan and taking note of inventory, American Airlines Flight 11 hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center. With her apron wrapped around her waist, she craned her head over her shoulder towards her two employees at Duane Park Patisserie. Their eyes opened wide in shock.