Queens, NY

Suspect Wearing All Black Shoots Man to Death as he Entered Car in Queens: NYPD

By IE Staff
insideedition.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York police are looking for a man who they say shot another man to death as he was getting into his car. The NYPD released a video of the incident that happened in Queens. The man dressed in black seems to be working on his car, but when another man across the street starts getting into his own vehicle, the man in black quickly approaches him from behind and shoots him several times.

