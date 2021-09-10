BREAKING: Cowboys OT La'el Collins suspended 5 games

More bad news for the Cowboys, the day after losing their season opener and just hours after learning that wide receiver Michael Gallup will miss three to five weeks with a calf injury.

Offensive tackle La’el Collins has been suspended by the NFL for five games for violation of the league’s substance abuse policy. The suspension comes without pay and, according to USA Today‘s Jori Epstein, after an attempted appeal of the ruling. There are, however, conflicting reports at the time of this writing about whether the appeal of the suspension is completed.

The length of the suspension would make Collins eligible to return to team activities on October 18th, following the team’s Week 6 meeting with New England. Dallas has a bye in Week 7.

Ty Nsekhe will likely start in Collins’s spot in Week 2 on the road versus the Chargers, though the coaching staff has a few extra days to formulate a plan, thanks to the Cowboys having played their opener on Thursday. The offensive line is already without guard Zack Martin, who remains on the Reserve/COVID list.

Collins missed the entire 2020 season with recurring hip issues and had surgery last October. After an extensive rehab for that and a neck stinger that forced him out of two separate practices in recent weeks, he was back in action for Thursday’s season opener versus Tampa Bay. Collins and the Cowboys’ offensive line limited the Buccaneers’ pass rush to only one sack of Dak Prescott.