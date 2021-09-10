CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is it so bad to take money from Chinese venture funds?

By Denis Kalinin
TechCrunch
Cover picture for the articleWhen I joined Runa Capital almost a year ago, my task was to help our portfolio companies enter the Chinese market, find the right partners and raise funding from Chinese investors. And almost on every call with our startups, colleagues from Runa or other global VCs, I heard: Is it a good idea to raise from a Chinese VC? Is it OK to co-invest with Chinese investors? I was surprised to learn that there is little research answering such questions, as there is a lack of adequate information in English about Chinese investments.

