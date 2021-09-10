Is it so bad to take money from Chinese venture funds?

As I listen to Fauci lie to congress yet again about HIS involving OUR tax dollars with the CCP and “gain of function” research, I am trying to remember when did our attitude toward Communism and Communists change in America? There is nothing more evil than Authoritarian, Tyrannical Communist rule! ALL ties to CHINA should be severed. They should be divested from America and especially our colleges and universities. I have over a hundred million corpses to offer as evidence! Thats just since the start of the 20th century! On Nov 3, Communist China attacked America and our election. IF you haven’t SEEN the evidence by now its due to one of two reasons. You still believe we have a honest “media” OR you are one of them. They had plenty of help IN America from politicians in both parties,media,hollyweird and big business. You can read the confession that appeared in TIME magazine by Molly Ball. This isn’t business as usual in America folks.

