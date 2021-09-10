Xander Bogaerts activated off COVID list as part of a flurry of roster moves

The Red Sox are already having a busy day, still three hours remaining until the start of their series against the White Sox. We learned this morning that Chris Sale had tested positive for COVID, and he has been officially placed on the COVID list. That is just one part of a flurry of moves, that also includes the return of Xander Bogaerts from the COVID list, the return of Darwinzon Hernandez from the injured list, and the call-up of Kaleb Ort. Jonathan Araúz is also being optioned, while Austin Davis was placed on paternity leave. Got all that?