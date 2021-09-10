CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Xander Bogaerts activated off COVID list as part of a flurry of roster moves

By Matt_Collins
Over the Monster
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Sox are already having a busy day, still three hours remaining until the start of their series against the White Sox. We learned this morning that Chris Sale had tested positive for COVID, and he has been officially placed on the COVID list. That is just one part of a flurry of moves, that also includes the return of Xander Bogaerts from the COVID list, the return of Darwinzon Hernandez from the injured list, and the call-up of Kaleb Ort. Jonathan Araúz is also being optioned, while Austin Davis was placed on paternity leave. Got all that?

www.overthemonster.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Red Sox roster moves: Xander Bogaerts, Darwinzon Hernandez activated; Kaleb Ort selected from Triple-A Worcester; Chris Sale, Jonathan Araúz placed on COVID-19 related injured list

Before opening up a three-game weekend series against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, the Red Sox made an extensive flurry of roster moves. First off, shortstop Xander Bogaerts was activated from the COVID-19 related injured list, while left-handed reliever Darwinzon Hernandez was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Right-handed reliever Kaleb Ort also had his contract selected from Triple-A Worcester.
MLB
NESN

Hunter Renfroe’s Heroics Against Rays Fired Up Xander Bogaerts

As the Rays-Red Sox series finale shifted to the final innings Wednesday night, it appeared Boston was bound for a three-game sweep at the hands of Tampa Bay. Hunter Renfroe, however, had other plans. The first-year Red Sox outfielder gave his team a 2-1 lead in the bottom half of...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Chris Sale
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Starting in return

Bogaerts (illness) is starting at shortstop and batting cleanup in his return from the COVID-19 injured list Friday against the White Sox, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Bogaerts was activated from the COVID-19 injured list after finishing his 10-day quarantine, and the club will waste no time putting...
MLB
numberfire.com

Red Sox leave Xander Bogaerts off Sunday lineup

The Boston Red Sox did not list Xander Bogaerts as a starter for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Bogaerts will take the afternoon off while Jose Iglesias plays shortstop and bats ninth. Bogaerts is projected to make 78 more plate appearances this season, with 4 home runs, 12...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Injured List#The Red Sox#The White Sox#Yankees#Era#Triple A
Boston

Xander Bogaerts will return from COVID-19 absence on Friday

Bogaerts was one of 10 Red Sox players to test positive for COVID-19 over the last two weeks. The Red Sox began their Friday with the news that ace Chris Sale tested positive for COVID-19, but they’re getting a star player back from the COVID-19 related injured list. Shortstop Xander...
MLB
Boston Globe

Red Sox hope being careful with Xander Bogaerts now will mean more later

CHICAGO — The Red Sox are fighting for their playoff lives and Xander Bogaerts essentially had the day off Sunday against the White Sox. The All-Star shortstop made a brief cameo in the eighth inning of a 2-1 loss, grounding out to second and playing two innings in the field.
MLB
NESN

Why Didn’t Xander Bogaerts Get Day Off Vs. Mariners? Alex Cora Explains

Should Patriots Consider Backfield Change After Rookie's Rough Debut?. Alex Cora didn’t need a whole lot of convincing to put Xander Bogaerts in the Boston Red Sox’s lineup for their finale against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon. The shortstop was activated from the COVID-19 related injury list Friday after...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Public Health
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
nbcboston.com

Is It Time for Xander Bogaerts to Switch Positions?

Tomase: It's time to talk about Bogaerts' future at shortstop originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Unless you're Derek Jeter or Barry Larkin, nearly every great offensive shortstop of the last 50 years eventually ends up somewhere else. Robin Yount began his career as an MVP shortstop and ended it...
MLB
NESN

What Having COVID-19, Being Away From Red Sox Taught Xander Bogaerts

Xander Bogaerts wasn’t immune to the COVID-19 outbreak that spread through the Red Sox clubhouse over the past few weeks. But now that the All-Star shortstop is on the other side of things, having returned to the team Sept. 10, he’s picking up even better than where he left off.
MLB
dallassun.com

Xander Bogaerts powers Red Sox past Orioles

Xander Bogaerts belted a three-run homer to highlight his three-hit performance as the Boston Red Sox extended their winning streak to four games with a 9-3 victory over the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Saturday. Rafael Devers had three hits and scored three runs for the Red Sox (85-65), who hold...
MLB
Boston Globe

Xander Bogaerts looks like he’s clicked, and the Red Sox have won four straight

The Red Sox’ COVID-19 outbreak took an emotional toll on Xander Bogaerts. When names began to pile up on the COVID-19 related injured list, Bogaerts admitted that it impacted his mental stability, which spilled over toward his play. “I was just stressing out a lot,” Bogaerts said Saturday afternoon. “We...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy