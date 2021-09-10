CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Lions WR Jonathan Adams suspended 6 games by the NFL

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
Jonathan Adams didn’t last long with the Detroit Lions this offseason. The undrafted wideout was released by the team before training camp despite a fairly impressive showing during the Lions’ rookie minicamp. And now any hope of Adams firing up his NFL chances have taken another hit.

Adams has been suspended by the NFL for the first six games of the 2021 NFL season. The NFL revealed the suspension on Friday’ transaction list.

Adams is currently a free agent and has not signed with anyone since his hasty departure from Detroit. Once expected to compete for a legit chance to make the Lions at their thin WR spot, things have gone in the other direction for the former Arkansas State standout.

