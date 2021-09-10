CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage Beach, MO

5852 Bluebird Circle, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

lakeexpo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis quality, beautifully landscaped, home is located in the much sought-after neighborhood of Bellwood Estates. Located minutes to the hospital, shopping, restaurants, & marinas. This home boasts custom woodworking, high ceilings, an open floor plan, fireplace, plantation shutters, main floor master suite, and a large deck overlooking the trees. The kitchen is nicely appointed with butler’s pantry, quality appliances, and abundant cabinetry with views of the hillside. Upstairs is a transitional space with large windows overlooking the pool, tennis, & playground areas. It makes a nice bedroom or it is an ideal work from home space. The lower level features a family room/theatre room with pool table. There are 3(potentially 4 )bedrooms on this level. Laundry will be a joy in the “farmhouse-style” laundry room with folding table & tons of storage. This well-maintained home is complete with an abundance of closets, endless storage, and an oversized 2-car garage with workshop space.

www.lakeexpo.com

Comments / 0

 

