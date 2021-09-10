Bella Hadid Mixed a Party Top With Business Pants for Her Kin Euphorics Party
Bella Hadid is usually one of the hardest working models, but you’ll have to excuse her for not having walked a single New York Fashion Week catwalk yet. This week, she’s concentrating on her other career: beverage mogul. After being introduced earlier this month as the new co-founder and partner of Kin Euphorics, a brand of adaptogen and nootropics wellness drink, Hadid hosted a party at Spring Studios that served as both promotion for the brand and something of the 24-year-old’s debut as a businesswoman.www.wmagazine.com
