Bella Hadid Mixed a Party Top With Business Pants for Her Kin Euphorics Party

wmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBella Hadid is usually one of the hardest working models, but you’ll have to excuse her for not having walked a single New York Fashion Week catwalk yet. This week, she’s concentrating on her other career: beverage mogul. After being introduced earlier this month as the new co-founder and partner of Kin Euphorics, a brand of adaptogen and nootropics wellness drink, Hadid hosted a party at Spring Studios that served as both promotion for the brand and something of the 24-year-old’s debut as a businesswoman.

