Raiders vs Ravens Friday injury report: Ravens suffer string of serious injuries

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
Thursday’s injury report looked pretty standard for both the Raiders and Ravens. The most interesting note was guard Richie Incognito missing practice. Friday’s injury report was far more eventful. And in the wrong way for the Ravens.

Three players who were on Thursday’s injury report have no been placed on injured reserve — TE Nick Boyle, CB Marcus Peters, and RB Gus Edwards.

Peters and Edwards both suffered ACL tears which will have them out for the season. ACL tears have been a real problem for the Ravens. RB JK Dobbins also tore his ACL as did LB LJ Fort. While RB Justice Hill suffered an Achilles tear. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman suffered a groin injury that has him on IR as well.

Running back is the most affected by injuries with each of their top three backs going down in recent days. This had the team sign Latavius Murray to the active roster and Devonta Freeman to the practice squad with the intention of activating him for Monday Night’s game against the Raiders.

