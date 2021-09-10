CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: The 'Truth' be told - Paul Pierce's career, and Hall of Fame induction

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
AFP via Getty Images

Boston Celtics champion small forward Paul Pierce will soon be a bona fide hall of famer. His induction takes place Saturday, Sept. 11. Joining him will be iconic Celtics center Bill Russell, who will enter the Hall for the second time, this time as a coach after making it in previously as a player.

With so much Boston-related news regarding the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to talk about, the hosts of the CLNS Media “A-List” podcast spent most of their most recent episode talking on these two Celtics luminaries’ big day, as well as the recent Sports Illustrated article covering all kinds of details from Pierce’s career.

Watch the podcast embedded below to hear Kwani A. Lunis and A. Sherrod Blakely’s thoughts about these two Celtics legends, as well as some other news about the Boston roster of today.

MassLive.com

Paul Pierce in Hall of Fame speech admitted he thought Danny Ainge ‘was going to trade me’ early in Celtics’ tenures

While Paul Pierce and Danny Ainge enjoyed years of Celtics basketball together — culminating in the 2008 NBA championship — the start wasn’t exactly smooth. Pierce was drafted 10th overall in the 1998 NBA Draft, where he was viewed as a talented scorer but the Celtics weren’t contenders early in his career. Ainge was brought in to change that when he jumped from the broadcast booth to the front office in 2003.
nbcboston.com

How to Watch Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony for Paul Pierce

How to watch Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony for Paul Pierce originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is ready to induct its newest class in its usual splashy ceremony in Springfield, Mass. Just four months after the delayed ceremony for the Class of...
Boston Globe

Rocky and remarkable: Celtics great Paul Pierce’s unbelievable road to the Basketball Hall of Fame

His ascension to basketball immortality is so highly unlikely that not even Paul Pierce, as confident as he is, can truly accept it, not until he is on stage at the MassMutual Center on Saturday, giving his Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame induction speech, with close friend Kevin Garnett standing over his right shoulder, probably uttering encouragement in four-letter words.
chatsports.com

5 takeaways from Paul Pierce’s Hall of Fame induction speech

Former Celtics great Paul Pierce opened his Hall of Fame enshrinement speech perfectly on Saturday — with humor and bravado. “Let me just start off by thanking the Hall of Fame and the committee that voted for me,” Pierce said. “Appreciate that. You guys got it right.”. They did indeed....
NESN

Celtics’ Paul Pierce Gave Perfect Basketball Hall Of Fame Induction Speech

Paul Pierce is forever enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. His speech at the ceremony should be inducted as well. During his turn at the podium, the Boston Celtics legend shared how grateful he was for a moment that surpassed his wildest dreams in front of his family and friends. The speech wasn’t without a few fitting anecdotes about burning his house down at age seven, messages from mentors that stuck with him and jokes about Danny Ainge trading him or Doc Rivers being a player coach.
Paul Pierce adds own Hall of Fame chapter to Celtics lore

As the road to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame played out for Paul Pierce over the past nine or 10 months — from nominee, to finalist to actual, first-ballot inductee — he repeatedly referred to it as the ultimate honor for an NBA player. “That’s the end of your book right there,” Pierce would say. “That’s the final chapter.”
Wichita Eagle

Former KU, Celtics great Paul Pierce welcomed ‘home’ for Hall of Fame news conference

Paul Pierce walked onto the stage at the Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut for Friday’s Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021 news conference dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants. Pierce, the 43-year-old former University of Kansas and Boston Celtics standout forward,...
cbslocal.com

Paul Pierce Is A Hall Of Famer, And That’s The Truth

BOSTON (CBS) — In Boston, Paul Pierce is a legend. He’ll forever be remembered for being one of the most important pieces of the franchise’s 17th title, and the face of the Celtics for 15 seasons, an imperfect superstar for a franchise that desperately needed one. There were some really...
