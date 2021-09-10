WATCH: The 'Truth' be told - Paul Pierce's career, and Hall of Fame induction

AFP via Getty Images

Boston Celtics champion small forward Paul Pierce will soon be a bona fide hall of famer. His induction takes place Saturday, Sept. 11. Joining him will be iconic Celtics center Bill Russell, who will enter the Hall for the second time, this time as a coach after making it in previously as a player.

With so much Boston-related news regarding the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to talk about, the hosts of the CLNS Media “A-List” podcast spent most of their most recent episode talking on these two Celtics luminaries’ big day, as well as the recent Sports Illustrated article covering all kinds of details from Pierce’s career.

Watch the podcast embedded below to hear Kwani A. Lunis and A. Sherrod Blakely’s thoughts about these two Celtics legends, as well as some other news about the Boston roster of today.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!