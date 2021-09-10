How To Make an Herb Butter Sauce for Almost Any Dish

If you are a meal prepper, then these recipes will be sure to please. Looking to save some time in the kitchen with two meals instead of just one as a result? If you are shredding blocks of cheese for homemade macaroni and cheese, then you might as well shred some extra cheddar or Swiss and make a bowl of pimiento cheese to have for sandwiches the following day. When you have leftover cornbread, do you freeze it for when you want to make a pan of chicken and dressing? The supermarket has lean ground beef on sale, so you buy an extra pack or two to put in the freezer. That way you have it on hand for making tacos or maybe you go ahead and cook the beef and make a pot of chili to freeze in small containers. Convenience is the main idea. Buy extra beef or chicken, prepare it ahead of time, then you have the cooked and prepared meat to use for casseroles or soups at a later time.

