FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– As the Delta variant of COVID-19 surges in Northern Colorado, filling nearly all ICU beds between Larimer and Weld counties, Colorado State University is moving forward with preparing more isolation rooms on their campus. CSU has notified 65 students in the Westfall Hall dormitory of their intent to move them to new rooms as the campus prepares to add an additional two floors worth of quarantine isolation rooms to their list of options for housing ill students. (file photo credit: iStock/Getty Images Plus) CBS4’s Dillon Thomas learned the 11th and 12th floor of Westfall, the top...

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO