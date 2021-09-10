Palestinians And Israelis Are Captivated By Militants' Escape From Israeli Jail

The lead judge investigating Lebanon’s massive port explosion last year issued an arrest warrant Thursday for a former government minister who failed to appear for questioning, the state-run National News agency reported. Youssef Fenianos, the former public works minister, is one of a number of former government officials who have declined to appear before investigating judge Tarek Bitar. Bitar has charged Fenianos and three other former senior government officials with intentional killing and negligence that led to the deaths of more than 200 people in the blast and over 6,000 wounded. Bitar also summoned the former and current security...

MIDDLE EAST ・ 2 DAYS AGO