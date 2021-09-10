CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Palestinians And Israelis Are Captivated By Militants' Escape From Israeli Jail

By Daniel Estrin
 8 days ago

A rare jailbreak is captivating the attention of Palestinians and Israelis. Six Palestinians accused of attacks against Israelis escaped a maximum security prison Monday through a hole in their cell floor. Today Israel caught two of the fugitives in the city of Nazareth in northern Israel. A rocket was fired from Gaza into Israel soon after. The rest of the escapees are still at large, and the manhunt is ongoing amid some protests and concerns of potential violence. NPR's Daniel Estrin reports from the West Bank.

Forward

6 Palestinian terrorists use crawl space to escape maximum-security Israeli prison

(JTA) — Six Palestinian men who were imprisoned in Israel on terrorism charges escaped from their high-security jail, apparently through a crawl space. The men, five Islamic Jihad militants and the Fatah operative Zakaria Zubeidi, who is one of the best-known Palestinians convicted in Israel for terrorism, are the subject of a massive manhunt that began early Friday, hours after their escape was discovered.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

The Terrorists’ Escape from Gilboa Prison: A Wake-Up Call for Israeli Society

The escape of six terrorists from Israel’s Gilboa prison caused countrywide hysteria, as did the shooting death of Border Police officer Sgt. Barel Hadaria Shmueli at the hands of a Palestinian gunman during violent riots at the Gaza fence. In typical fashion, the incidents were described as “blunders,” with the accompanying implication that if everyone in charge had performed their duties properly and according to required professional standards and procedures, these “blunders” would not have occurred.
MIDDLE EAST
WFAE

Witnesses Of Alleged War Crimes In Syria Testify Despite Feeling They're In Danger

Survivors of Syria's prisons can face risks even after they're free. But some have still stepped up to tell their stories in a German courtroom. For more than a year, German judges in the western city of Koblenz have been taking testimony about Syrians' imprisonment and torture. The trial is widely regarded as a step towards bringing to justice members of President Bashar al-Assad's regime for crimes against humanity. But as NPR's Deborah Amos reports from Germany, some testify despite dangers for them or their relatives.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Spoons become a new symbol of Palestinian 'freedom'

The humble spoon has taken its place alongside traditional flags and banners as a Palestinian resistance symbol, after prisoners were said to have carried out one of Israel's most spectacular jail breaks with the utensil. - Memories - The issue has also stirred admiration outside the Palestinian territories, where spoons have been carried in demonstrations supporting prisoners detained by Israel.
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Judge seeks arrest of ex-minister charged in Beirut blast

The lead judge investigating Lebanon’s massive port explosion last year issued an arrest warrant Thursday for a former government minister who failed to appear for questioning, the state-run National News agency reported. Youssef Fenianos, the former public works minister, is one of a number of former government officials who have declined to appear before investigating judge Tarek Bitar. Bitar has charged Fenianos and three other former senior government officials with intentional killing and negligence that led to the deaths of more than 200 people in the blast and over 6,000 wounded. Bitar also summoned the former and current security...
MIDDLE EAST
