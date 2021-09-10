CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traverse City, MI

Local Military Members Reflect on 20th Anniversary of 9/11

By Josh Monroe
9&10 News
9&10 News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hApaJ_0bsWgvyR00

The United States is preparing to mark 20 years since the September 11 terrorist attacks – with people across the country pausing to reflect and remember.

Brandon Kelly is a Lieutenant at the United State’s Coast Guard Air Station in Traverse City and was 15 at the time of the attacks. He was taking drivers training when the Twin Towers were hit.

Kelly says it was a sobering experience and he had been thinking about joining the military beforehand. September 11 is the day that solidified his decision to join the Army before eventually joining the Coast Guard.

“We gotta do something. I don’t know what that something is,” Kelly said. “It was just kind of like a knee jerk reaction, like you gotta do something, I can’t just sit here. A lot of guys I went to college with felt the same way. That’s why a lot of them joined the military as well. I think 9/11 resonated with them because we were all experiencing it around the same time.”

The Traverse City Coast Guard will perform fly overs during memorial services on Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
9&10 News

Gold Star Families Honored at TC Patriot Game

Prior to kickoff of the annual Traverse City Patriot Game on Friday, the Fraternal Order of Eagles hosted an event for Gold Star families. The dinner afforded military families the opportunity to connect and share stories and honor their loves one lost in the line of duty. One Gold Star...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Relay for Life Wagon Walk in The Soo, September 18

There are many ways to raise money for the American Cancer Society‘s Relay for Life. Team ‘Crowns Against Cancer’ is holding its 2nd Wagon Pull for Childhood Cancer event this Saturday, September 18 in Downtown Sault Ste. Marie. Last year, the wagon pull was a 38-mile walk through Chippewa County...
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
9&10 News

Fort Fright At Michilimackinac Cancelled

Mackinac State Historic Parks announced that Fort Fright will be cancelled this year. The haunted tour of the Michilimackinac fort would have been held Oct. 8 – 9. Organizers say COVID-19, staffing challenges and housing concerns for volunteers were factors in their tough decision. They apologized to anyone who was...
POLITICS
9&10 News

Norte Parts Ways With Founder Ty Schmidt

Norte of Traverse City has announced a change in leadership. Norte’s Board of Directors says that the organization has parted ways with Ty Schmidt, the organization’s founder and original executive director. Norte had started in 2014 with a small neighborhood bike train led by Schmidt and his family, and since...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy