Local Military Members Reflect on 20th Anniversary of 9/11

The United States is preparing to mark 20 years since the September 11 terrorist attacks – with people across the country pausing to reflect and remember.

Brandon Kelly is a Lieutenant at the United State’s Coast Guard Air Station in Traverse City and was 15 at the time of the attacks. He was taking drivers training when the Twin Towers were hit.

Kelly says it was a sobering experience and he had been thinking about joining the military beforehand. September 11 is the day that solidified his decision to join the Army before eventually joining the Coast Guard.

“We gotta do something. I don’t know what that something is,” Kelly said. “It was just kind of like a knee jerk reaction, like you gotta do something, I can’t just sit here. A lot of guys I went to college with felt the same way. That’s why a lot of them joined the military as well. I think 9/11 resonated with them because we were all experiencing it around the same time.”

The Traverse City Coast Guard will perform fly overs during memorial services on Saturday.