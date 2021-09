The Spring Lake Lakers will be looking to stay undefeated when they host Holland Christian’s Maroons in an OK Blue Conference opener on Friday night. The Lakers are coming off a solid performance against Zeeland East that resulted in a 56-21 victory. The win was what Spring Lake needed after taking a Week-1 forfeit from Orchard View, which could not field a team.

SPRING LAKE, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO