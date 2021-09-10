CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over the Garden Fence - Time to Prepare for Your Winter Veggie Garden

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 10, 2021 - By Bob Labozetta (UC Master Gardener, Mariposa) - It’s 90℉+ outside. Yep, time to prepare for your winter veggie garden. WHAT?. Winter veggie choices include beets, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, carrots, chard, garlic, kohlrabi, leeks, lettuce, onions/shallots, parsnips, peas, potatoes, radishes, rhubarb, rutabaga, spinach, turnip, and other leafy greens such as bok choy and kale.

