Over the Garden Fence - Time to Prepare for Your Winter Veggie Garden
September 10, 2021 - By Bob Labozetta (UC Master Gardener, Mariposa) - It’s 90℉+ outside. Yep, time to prepare for your winter veggie garden. WHAT?. Winter veggie choices include beets, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, carrots, chard, garlic, kohlrabi, leeks, lettuce, onions/shallots, parsnips, peas, potatoes, radishes, rhubarb, rutabaga, spinach, turnip, and other leafy greens such as bok choy and kale.www.goldrushcam.com
