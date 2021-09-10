Highland County church volunteer killed in accident

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A volunteer at New Life Church & Ministries in Hillsboro was killed in an accident Friday afternoon.

A witness says the incident happened around 12:45 p.m. on the church property on State Route 247 at the front of a line of vehicles for the food pantry.

Sandy Ray was putting a cone down in front of a truck and the driver did not see her, according to Linda Bowman, the assistant pastor at New Life, who witnessed what happened.

The coroner says Ray, 60, died at the scene.

Bowman says Ray, who is from Adams County, had been a volunteer at the food bank for the past 15 years.

