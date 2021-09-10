CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland County church volunteer killed in accident

By Joanna Bouras
CNN
CNN
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jWuX8_0bsWg6Tz00

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A volunteer at New Life Church & Ministries in Hillsboro was killed in an accident Friday afternoon.

A witness says the incident happened around 12:45 p.m. on the church property on State Route 247 at the front of a line of vehicles for the food pantry.

Sandy Ray was putting a cone down in front of a truck and the driver did not see her, according to Linda Bowman, the assistant pastor at New Life, who witnessed what happened.

The coroner says Ray, 60, died at the scene.

Bowman says Ray, who is from Adams County, had been a volunteer at the food bank for the past 15 years.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Comments / 6

Margaret Neanover
8d ago

Very sad to learn. She did more than volunteer...heartaches and nothing as fitting as she's as family. Please note her worry for her family too. It's very hard to actually believe at this moment. My thoughts are with her husband's family and him. Her daughter whom she so proudly introduced and grandson... condolences to all the grieving. She did reach us all.....it's such a uncommon situation, it's too hard to feel it as real. Thanks Sandy for all you touched around that town. Her friends there said it nicely, ready to go and hair to show proudly...flip flops a professional at that....a true care for this world .....a true neighbor

Reply(1)
2
Community Policy