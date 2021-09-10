Ride-a-long on an ‘abandoned hunting’ adventure with Abandoned: South Dakota

Have you ever driven down a dirt road at sunset and seen one of the many abandoned homesteads that dot the Midwestern landscape and thought what a beautiful picture it was? That’s exactly the thought process behind Abby Bischoff’s “Abandoned: South Dakota” series. She scours the state in search of serene picturesque landscapes that can make the perfect artistic addition to your home. We recently caught up with her has she goes what she affectionately calls “abandoned hunting.”