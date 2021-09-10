CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft is postponing the reopening of its U.S. offices indefinitely, thanks to the Delta variant

By Alex Halverson
Silicon Valley Business Journal
 8 days ago
Microsoft had planned to reopen its offices next month. It's now refusing to set a new date for its return to work.

Silicon Valley Business Journal

