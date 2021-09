People are more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes in the United States than in any other high-income country in the world. The crisis is most severe for Black and Indigenous people. Congress has an opportunity to address this dire reality by passing the Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act of 2021, a legislative package of 12 bills that centers Black women and aims to comprehensively address every dimension of the Black maternal health crisis in the country. The Momnibus would invest in and expand the maternal health care system, address the maternal social determinants of health, and help protect pregnant and postpartum people from the effects of COVID-19.

