CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Conway, NH

Tele-Talk question: What do you think of President Biden’s sweeping vaccine plan?

conwaydailysun.com
 8 days ago

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a plan to get two-thirds of the American workforce vaccinated against the coronavirus. The new measures include all federal workers and contractors, and a requirement that large companies must mandate vaccines or regular testing for employees. The New York Times said Biden has “deep frustration” with 80 million unvaccinated Americans and COVID case loads at ever increasing levels. Meanwhile, employers struggle with finding help, and county commissioners worry about staffing the nursing home. N.H. House Speaker Sherman Packard on Friday called the presidential plan “another example of federal overreach. The New Hampshire House will continue to work hard to protect our citizens and Main Street businesses from the insanity that has taken over the Biden administration.”

www.conwaydailysun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Conway, NH
Health
City
Conway, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Conway, NH
Government
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden

Comments / 0

Community Policy