CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawrence, MA

Homecoming procession for fallen Marine Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo to be held in Lawrence on 9/11

By Emily Sweeney
Boston Globe
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawrence officials are inviting the public to line the procession route for fallen Marine Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo on Saturday. Rosario Pichardo, 25, died along with 12 other American service members in a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 26. She was screening women and children at the Abbey Gate of the Hamid Karzai International Airport when the attack occurred.

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Lawrence, MA
Government
City
Lawrence, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#9 11 Memorial#Procession#Marine#American

Comments / 0

Community Policy