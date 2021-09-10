Homecoming procession for fallen Marine Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo to be held in Lawrence on 9/11
Lawrence officials are inviting the public to line the procession route for fallen Marine Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo on Saturday. Rosario Pichardo, 25, died along with 12 other American service members in a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 26. She was screening women and children at the Abbey Gate of the Hamid Karzai International Airport when the attack occurred.www.bostonglobe.com
