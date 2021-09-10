CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rascal Flatts’ band member charged with DUI

By Marchaund Jones
fox8live.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WVUE) - According to The Tennessean, Rascal Flatts’ band member Jon Don Rooney was charged with driving under the influence following an incident. Williamson County law enforcement says the musician was arrested around after he crashed his car into a tree around 4 a.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported and...

www.fox8live.com

