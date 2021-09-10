Rascal Flatts’ band member charged with DUI

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An attorney for Rashaun Jones, accused of the murder of his former Miami Hurricanes teammate Bryan Pata, entered a not guilty plea on his client’s behalf. Jones did not attend the virtual hearing. Jones, 35, was arrested on August 19th in Marion County. He’s charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond. Pata was shot and killed in the parking lot of his Kendall apartment complex on November 7, 2006, following a Hurricanes football practice. He was 22 years old. In a release announcing Jones’ arrest, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office explained police learned through numerous interviews that Pata allegedly had previous ongoing issues with Jones including a physical altercation where Pata beat Jones. Two months before Pata’s death, he told his family that Jones had allegedly threatened to shoot him in the head, however, he did not report it.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO