CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Forex – 5 Most Successful Forex traders in Indonesia

bigeasymagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForex trading in Indonesia is a lucrative pursuit. If it is done well, traders have the potential to make a small fortune. However, trading forex in Indonesia isn’t for the faint-hearted. To be a successful trader you need intelligence, patience, determination, and grit. If you are just starting out in the business of forex trading in Indonesia, you’ll need to invest a fair amount of time getting to grips with the system, reading up about successful trading strategies, and learning the tricks of the trade. One good way to learn more about trading in Indonesia is to learn from the best in the business. Speaking to successful traders who’ve been through the process before will give you some truly useful insights which you can’t get from any standard textbook.

www.bigeasymagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyforex.com

Forex Forecast: Pairs in Focus

The difference between success and failure in Forex trading is very likely to depend mostly upon which currency pairs you choose to trade each week and in which direction, and not on the exact trading methods you might use to determine trade entries and exits. When starting the trading week,...
MARKETS
babypips.com

Weekly Forex Market Recap: Sept. 13 – 17

Safe have currencies were the top dogs this week as forex traders seemed to have leaned risk-off. Continued coronavirus pandemic uncertainty and negative headlines out of China were the likely main drivers, with inflation and central bank policy speculation not too far behind as possible secondary market drivers. Notable News...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast

The dollar continues to strengthen, and the EUR/USD pair moves south. Starting on Monday September 13 at 1.1810, it ends the five-day run at 1.1730. The movement is certainly not very strong, only 80 points. But it must be taken into account that it was 1.1908 two weeks ago, on September 03.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Consolidation Mode For Now

Buy the GBP/USD and set a take-profit at 1.3900 (September high). Add a stop-loss at 1.3795. Set a sell-stop at 1.3795 and a take-profit at 1.3700. Add a stop-loss at 1.3900. The GBP/USD pair tilted upwards in the overnight session as traders continued to reflect on the strong UK inflation and mixed US production numbers. The pair rose to a high of 1.3853, which was slightly higher than this week’s low of 1.3790.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forex#Trader#Suwanda#Gainscope Fxdd#Commo
dailyforex.com

Forex Today: US Inflation Eases

US CPI (inflation) showed a drop in the monthly increase from 0.5% to 0.3%, undershooting the expected monthly increase of 0.4%. This suggests the current bout of inflation may have already peaked, giving credence to the Fed’s recent insistence that it is a transitory phenomenon. However, the data had little impact upon the US dollar and US stock markets closed lower.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Aussie Looking Weak

Last Thursday’s AUD/USD signal produced a losing short trade from the bearish reversal at 0.7384. Trades may only be entered prior to 5pm Tokyo time Wednesday. Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of 0.7375, 0.7393, or 0.7410. Place...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

Forex Today: Risk-Off Sentiment Dominates

In the Forex market, the US dollar is clearly the strongest currency, while the commodity currencies (especially the CAD, AUD, and NZD) look weak. There are likely to be day and possibly swing trading opportunities in these currencies in the direction of the USD today. Bitcoin and most other cryptocurrencies...
CURRENCIES
HackerNoon

7 Best Online Forex Courses for Beginners

Forex trading works with the concept of trading two different currencies. For example, a trader can swap his US dollar for the British pound in the Forex market. However, specialized knowledge is necessary to have a successful forex trading career. This article will discuss some top online forex trade courses focusing on the strengths and limitations of these courses. The One Core Program, Forex Trading A-ZTM and Forex Signals is one of the best courses suitable for newbies from Udemy.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
thebossmagazine.com

The Global Rise of Forex Trading

If we cast our minds back to the beginning of 2016, we see that the global forex market produced daily trading volumes of around $5.1 trillion. Interestingly, this number had increased to $6.6 trillion by the end of 2019, despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the diversification of markets and asset classes across the board.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

Forex Today: Stocks Dip on Growth Fears

Most stock markets have traded lower as markets focus on signs of slowing economic growth and looming QE tapering from the Federal Reserve. In the Forex market, the US dollar is bid again, while the commodity currencies (especially the CAD and AUD) look weak again. Safe-havens such as the CHF and JPY are also relatively strong.
MARKETS
babypips.com

Press Your Forex Trades in 3 Steps

Pressing your advantage is a good quality to have, but sometimes this kind of mindset can get you into trouble. Instead of waiting for the right opportunity to press their advantage, some traders become impatient and/or desperate for the market to move. They want things to happen immediately. An impulsive...
MARKETS
clevelandstar.com

China's forex reserves fall in August

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign-exchange reserves fell to 3.2321 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of August, down 3.8 billion dollars from a month earlier, official data showed Tuesday. The volume went down 0.12 percent from the end of July, said the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).
ECONOMY
dailyforex.com

Forex Today: Stock Markets Higher

Last week saw most currencies rise against the US dollar with the greatest medium-term strength in the Australian and New Zealand dollars. It is too early to be confident of a change in momentum this week but since the weekly open the US dollar has been bid. Stock markets are...
MARKETS
740thefan.com

Analysis: Investors brace for a great fall in China

LONDON (Reuters) – International investors that have been piling into China in recent years are now bracing for one of its great falls as the troubles of over-indebted property giant China Evergrande come to a head. The developer’s woes have been snowballing since May. Dwindling resources set against 2 trillion...
ECONOMY
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar sluggish as traders bide time before Fed meeting; kiwi jumps

* Market waiting for clues on taper timing from Fed * New Zealand dollar buoyed by faster-than-expected GDP growth * Norway's crown at multi-month highs to dollar, euro as oil soars By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The dollar drifted near the middle of its range of the past month versus major peers on Thursday, as traders looked to next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting for indications on how soon the U.S central bank will start to taper stimulus. The New Zealand dollar jumped after the economy grew at a much faster pace than expected, reinforcing the view that the central bank will start lifting interest rates despite a recent outbreak of the coronavirus. The kiwi was 0.23% higher at $0.7125, after briefly surging as much as 0.47%. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, was at 92.483, little changed from Wednesday. It reached a two-week high of 92.887 at the start of the week, only to drop to a one-week low at 92.321 on Tuesday after a softer-than-expected inflation report. Its low for the month was 91.941, hit on Sept. 3, when payrolls data disappointed. "We're waiting for the FOMC next week - that remains the key focus," said Shinichiro Kadota, senior FX strategist at Barclays in Tokyo. "I don't think the dollar is going to go too far in either direction (before that)." The Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) two-day policy meeting ending Sept. 22 should provide some clarity on the outlook for both tapering and eventual interest rate hikes. Tapering typically lifts the dollar as it suggests the Fed is one step closer to tighter monetary policy. It also means the central bank will be buying fewer debt assets, in effect reducing the number of dollars in circulation and increasing the currency's value. The dollar bought 109.33 yen, little changed from Wednesday, when it slid to a six-week low of 109.110. The euro was flat at $1.1816, consolidating between the month's high and low of $1.1909 and $1.17705. The yen's strong performance on Wednesday may have been helped by foreign flows into Japanese stocks with the Nikkei reaching a multi-decade high this week, as well as covering of short positions, Kadota said. NORWAY'S CROWN Elsewhere, Norway's crown rose slightly to 8.5710 per dollar, edging back toward the more than two-month high of 8.5598 reached overnight amid a rally in oil prices. Against the euro, the crown touched the strongest since June 25 at 10.1119. "EURNOK is one of the preferred exposures to play a rising crude price, and we're seeing a solid bearish trend here," Chris Weston, head of research at broker Pepperstone in Melbourne, wrote in a note to clients. "If Brent and WTI crude are headed for their respective double tops then EURNOK is going one way in my view." The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7335. The country's jobless rate unexpectedly fell to 4.5%, but the statistics bureau said the change reflected a drop in the participation rate rather than a strengthening of the labour market. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 0140 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1816 $1.1816 +0.02% -3.28% +1.1820 +1.1816 Dollar/Yen 109.3250 109.3500 -0.02% +5.84% +109.4550 +109.3200 Euro/Yen.
CURRENCIES
chartattack.com

Can Forex Trading Turn Your Life Around?

One of the most common opinions of the forex market traders and experts has been that the forex market does possess the potential to change your life. The real question, however, is not whether it can change your life or not, but rather if it can change it for the better or not. This is what this article will dive deep into and discuss. But before we start, the very first thing that we need to talk about is, what exactly is forex trading?
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Bitcoin Recovers

Last Monday’s BTC/USD signal produced a nicely profitable long trade from the bullish bounce at the key support level identified at $43,836. Trades may only be entered before 5pm Tokyo time Thursday. Long Trade Ideas. Long entry after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 time frame following the...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy