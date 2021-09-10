CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Art on the Atlanta BeltLine Announces Selected Artists for 2021-2022 Exhibition

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA variety of art works will be displayed along 11 miles of trails. Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. (ABI) has notified artists of their selection to participate in the 2021-2022 Art on the Atlanta BeltLine exhibition. As part of ABI’s larger arts and culture programming, Art on the Atlanta BeltLine brings together artists across all mediums to participate in the largest, temporary outdoor art exhibition in the south. Since 2010, the annual exhibition has celebrated the arts in the fabric of the city’s unique and historical neighborhoods.

