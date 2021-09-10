U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHICAGO, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Friday, with corn and soybean rising and wheat falling. The most active corn contract for December delivery rose 7.5 cents, or 1.47 percent, to settle at 5.175 U.S. dollars per bushel. December wheat fell 3.75 cents, or 0.54 percent, to settle at 6.885 dollars per bushel. November soybean gained 16 cents, or 1.26 percent, to settle at 12.865 dollars per bushel.

