I bet you expected me to make a lazy Nickleback reference here. When I was growing up, I had a strong desire to be a professional photographer. Not only were photographers sleek and stylish in all the movies and television shows, but the idea of traveling to exotic locales to take breathtaking pictures greatly appealed to a kid who wanted to get the hell out of his small town. Unfortunately, I had a lot of interests I never followed through with back then. The bass guitar, the keyboard, karate, basketball, my comedic attempts at animation; all of which cost money my parents eventually got tired of spending. So even though I really wanted a Nikon F-301 or Fujifilm GS645S, the best they did for me was one of those point-and-clicks you find behind the counter at CVS.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO