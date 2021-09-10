Costco's Organic Butternut Squash Ravioli Is Turning Heads
As summer dwindles, tastes for more autumnal flavors begin to grow. That's why the fabled pumpkin spices have come out. For those in search of something different, Costco Buys, an unaffiliated Instagram account that highlights various products, has found Giovanni Rana's butternut squash ravioli. For $9.59, you can buy two 17-ounce packages. As of writing, the post has more than 900 likes. More importantly, it boasts comments like, "This might taste a little bit of heaven!" "These are so amazing," another agreed. "I'm glad they're back."www.mashed.com
