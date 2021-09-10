CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Costco's Organic Butternut Squash Ravioli Is Turning Heads

By Felix Behr
Mashed
Mashed
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As summer dwindles, tastes for more autumnal flavors begin to grow. That's why the fabled pumpkin spices have come out. For those in search of something different, Costco Buys, an unaffiliated Instagram account that highlights various products, has found Giovanni Rana's butternut squash ravioli. For $9.59, you can buy two 17-ounce packages. As of writing, the post has more than 900 likes. More importantly, it boasts comments like, "This might taste a little bit of heaven!" "These are so amazing," another agreed. "I'm glad they're back."

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

McDonald's Just Confirmed It's Not Bringing Back This Beloved Menu Item

McDonald's devotees have had their fair share of heartbreaks when it comes to the beloved fast food restaurant's menu. Fans have mourned the Arch Deluxe, fried apple pie, and the company's salads, among countless other menu items discontinued by the fast food giant. While customers have successfully petitioned the brand to bring back some of its favorites, like the short-lived return of its Szechuan Sauce, there's one popular food item the company won't be selling again in the near future: the Snack Wrap.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

One Major Effect of Eating Hard-Boiled Eggs, Says Science

Eggs are nutrient powerhouses, especially if you keep the yolk in. Not to mention, there are so many ways you can incorporate eggs into meals. Aside from scrambled eggs, there's a lot you can whip up in a skillet—from omelets to poached eggs. In the oven, you can elevate your...
SCIENCE
Mashed

The Genius Way You Should Try Cooking Spam

Whether you're someone that grew up eating Spam or whether you've simply seen the can on grocery store shelves for years and just always walked right past it, Spam is an ingredient that is surprisingly versatile. It's been around since 1937, and can be incorporated into a wide variety of dishes. You can create Spam fries, slice it atop a bowl of ramen or nestled into a breakfast sandwich, or even mixed into a bowl of fried rice. While you may be wary of cooking with canned meat, the reality is you can easily and effectively substitute Spam for other proteins in a huge variety of dishes.
RECIPES
Mashed

Red Lobster's New Fall Menu Includes This Massive Feast

Offering an abundance of seafood at affordable prices in even the most landlocked of locales, it's no wonder that Red Lobster has become the world's largest seafood restaurant company, with over 700 locations across the U.S. alone according to their website. Founded in Lakeland, Florida in 1968, the chain gained mass popularity for offering surprisingly affordable seafood dishes like snow crab legs, shrimp scampi, creamy lobster linguini, and of course, fresh Maine lobster.
LAKELAND, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger
Mashed

24% Of People Agree This Chain Has The Worst Fast Food Chicken

Remember when fast food chicken was a thing? Like, actual pieces of chicken, with bones and everything? While it seems all the buzz over the past few years has been for a series of increasingly indistinguishable chicken sandwiches, each one declaring itself to be the definitive winner of the ongoing Chicken Sandwich Wars, some fast food restaurants are still selling chicken sans sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

RECIPE: Poor Man's Apple Cobbler

Have a dessert craving and not sure what to make? Try this super simple apple cobbler. Made with self-rising flour and canned pie filling, you probably already have the ingredients in your pantry. The pie filling is dolloped on top but the crust magically bakes around it. This comes out of the oven with a beautiful golden brown crust. You can use any fruit you'd like. We opted for apple but cherry or blueberry would be delicious too. If you like a lot of fruit, you can even add an extra can of filling to the cobbler. Serve with a scoop of ice cream for a delicious dessert.
RECIPES
Mashed

Best Tuna Salad Recipe

Back to school season is upon us, and lunches can start to get boring pretty quickly. We totally get it, and we have a tasty solution to that issue. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge makes a mega easy tuna salad sandwich that features just eight ingredients and simple steps to toss together. We know your family will relish this recipe — pun completely intended.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butternut Squash#Summer Squash#Ravioli#Cook It#Food Drink#Costco Buys
Mashed

Popeyes Fans Need To Know About Its Sweet New Fried Pie Flavor

While it may be Popeyes' fried chicken that keeps its customers coming back, the restaurant chain's dessert offerings are also are nothing to scoff at. After all, true fans of the fast food establishment know that the best way to follow up a meal of a Popeyes chicken sandwich or popcorn chicken is with a sweet and tasty strawberry cheesecake cup or cinnamon apple pie.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Aldi's Adorable Coffee Plant Mugs Are Turning Heads

Coffee is one of the most popular ways that people add a little extra boost to their mornings. While most people usually fill up their mugs with coffee that has already been ground, run through a coffee maker, and maybe even sweetened with cream and sugar, Aldi is now offering their customers a unique new way to get their caffeine fix: With a coffee plant potted in a cozy mug.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Outback's New Seafood Appetizer Is Perfect For Bloomin' Onion Fans

If you are hankering for a good juicy steak, it's hard to beat Outback Steakhouse's premier selection. This much-loved chain has been around since 1988, and even though it may be inspired by the Land Down Under, it's far more American than it is Australian. Shockingly enough, none of the four founders have even set foot in Australia (per Delish). Nonetheless, this fast-casual chain has both affordable prices and delectable steak options, with its special steak seasoning blend composed of a staggering 17 different spices (via The Daily Meal).
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Fans Are Trying To Make Sense Of This Absurdly Small Order

Chick-fil-A is a common topic of discussion among foodies, so the question of what you should or shouldn't order inevitably comes up. Eat This, Not That! has an article focusing on must-try items on the chain's secret menu, like the spicy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, The Double Decker, or the Fried Chicken Club, which replaces the standard club sandwich's grilled chicken with the tastier (and some would argue naughtier) fried option.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
recipesgram.com

Malibu Truffles (Easy Recipe)

These Malibu truffles can be a perfect addition to every party. This dessert is ideal for you if you like the taste of a Malibu and/or pina colada cocktail. Here is the recipe:. Servings 24. Ingredients:. 1 box (around 3 cups) vanilla wafer, crushed. 1 cup confectioners’ sugar, sifted. ½...
RECIPES
Mashed

Emeril Lagasse's Go-To Pasta For Family Dinners

Who doesn't love pasta? From oozy baked ziti to veggie-loaded pasta primavera to fluffy pillows of ricotta ravioli, we'll chow down on this satisfying carb any day. And we're not alone: Over in Italy, the country most associated with the pasta we know and adore, the average citizen forks down a whopping 55 pounds of pasta per year (via South Florida Reporter). Here in the United States, the figure is a still-respectable 20-ish pounds per year (via Food Business News).
RECIPES
eatwell101.com

7 Easy Roasted Butternut Squash Recipes

Roasted Butternut Squash Recipes – These delicious and easy roasted butternut squash recipes make wonderful sides and vegetarian mains for Fall dinners. Known for its creamy and sweet interior, butternut squash is delicious when roasted to enjoy stuffed, in soups, and more. Turn on your oven for these roasted butternut squash recipe ideas!
RECIPES
WSVN-TV

Ravioli Lasanga/ Belkys

If you like Italian food, you’re gonna like what’s cooking today. That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys. 1 pound Italian sausage (your favorite) 20 ounces refrigerated cheese ravioli (or your favorite) 3 cups shredded mozzarella cheese. 1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese. Method of Preparation:
RECIPES
meigsindypress.com

Nana’s Kitchen: Squash with Sour Cream and Dill

Greetings, home cooks, welcome to Nana’s Kitchen,. Seems like summer is starting to fade a little. The football games and other sports are making an appearance heralding the onset of fall. Some of my potted flowers are looking poorly despite careful attention. Gardens are being harvested and they, too, will be gone soon. However, we live in Ohio and there may yet be one last heat hurrah.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Unique Way Giada De Laurentiis Elevates Chicken Fingers

Humble chicken fingers — or chicken tenders, if that's your thing — are a truly versatile dish. You can serve them with french fries and honey mustard. You can douse them in buffalo sauce and accompany them with blue cheese and ranch dressing. Whether you're a die-hard fan of Raising Canes or you only enjoy Popeyes on occasion, a basket of chicken fingers always hits the spot. In fact, so intense is the American love of fried chicken products, from tenders to sandwiches, that poultry suppliers have been struggling to keep up with demand, Bloomberg reports.
RECIPES
vegnews.com

Vegan Gluten-Free Baked Butternut Squash Risotto

This flavorful, gluten-free recipe also works beautifully with other types of winter squash, such as acorn squash and pumpkin. 1. In a large frying pan over medium heat, heat olive oil. Sauté onion, garlic, rosemary, salt, and pepper until onions are translucent, about 10 minutes. Stir often to prevent burning.
RECIPES
Mashed

You've Been Cooking Pasta All Wrong, According To Scott Conant - Exclusive

If you're going to take pasta advice from anybody, celebrity chef Scott Conant is an ideal candidate. The James Beard Award winner and "Peace, Love, and Pasta" author is a true macaroni maestro. Take his iconic Pasta Pomodoro, which takes the seemingly basic spaghetti and tomato sauce combo to extraordinary heights (via Today).
RECIPES
Mashed

Mashed

62K+
Followers
20K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy