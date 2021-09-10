Backtracking: The Early Years: Local residents put a wrap on the summer of 1941

With Labor Day behind us and the first day of autumn coming soon, some are assessing the past summer, as many also did in 1941. A lot of activities took place 80 years ago. For example, The Oneonta Star reported on Aug. 6, “Announcement that CCC Camp SP 11, Gilbert lake state park, established in June 1933, would close Thursday night was received yesterday from the department of the Interior by Supt. John J. Ryan of Delhi.