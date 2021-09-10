CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: DeAndre Jordan wasn't happy about coming off bench in Brooklyn in 2019-20

By Darryn Albert
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs DeAndre Jordan arrives in Los Angeles, we may have an idea of the role that he wants to play there. Anthony Pucchio of The Association reported on Friday that Jordan told associates in Brooklyn that he did not come to the Nets to be the backup of then-teammate Jarrett Allen. Pucchio adds that former Nets coach Kenny Atkinson would not acquiesce to Jordan’s wishes to start, which ended up being a factor in Atkinson’s dismissal. Jordan then returned to the starting five after Atkinson was fired, and Allen was eventually traded to Cleveland.

